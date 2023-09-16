How to solo defeat Shadow Gligar in Pokemon GO 3-star raids?

Pokemon GO is currently featuring Shadow Gligar in three-star Shadow Raids. Considering how good Shadow Gligar and its evolution, Shadow Gliscor, are in the current Pokemon GO Battle League meta, you might want to get your hands on this Pocket Monster. Unlike normal raids, you will not be able to participate in Shadow Raids remotely.

If you live in a rural area or in a city where there is a dearth of Pokemon GO players, you might have to participate in most raids by yourself.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to solo defeat Shadow Gligar in GO’s 3-star Shadow Raids.

Can you solo defeat Shadow Gligar in Pokemon GO?

Shadow Gligar has the following attributes:

Raid Boss Combat Power (CP) : 14,096

: 14,096 Health Points : 4,000

: 4,000 Attack Stats : 120

: 120 Defense Stats : 151

: 151 Catch CP (Weather boosted under Windy and Sunny conditions) : 1,191 to 1,326

: 1,191 to 1,326 Catch CP (Not weather boosted): 952 to 1,061

Since Shadow Gligar will not have a mammoth Combat Power stat, you will not face too many issues while taking it down.

What are the best monsters to counter Shadow Gligar in Pokemon GO?

Shadow Gligar has a dual Ground and Flying elemental typing. As a result, it is weak to the following types of critters in the game:

Ice

Water

Shadow Gligar is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Electric

Fighting

Ground

Poison

The best creatures to use against Shadow Gligar in raids:

Mega Glalie

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Swampert

Mega Blastoise

Primal Kyogre

Mega Gyarados

Glaceon

Mewtwo

Jynx

Galarian Darmanitan

Husuian Avalugg

Porygon-Z

Beartic

Sneasel

Piloswine

Cloyster

Kyogre

Aurorus

Kyurem

Articuno

Regice

Mr. Rime

What are the best moves to use against Shadow Gligar in Pokemon GO?

As this shadow Pokemon is weak against Ice- and Water-type critters, you should rely on creatures that have moves of these elemental typings.

While elemental typing is important, you should ensure that the Fast moves generate energy quickly and the Charged moves dish out substantial amounts of damage. Otherwise, you will not be able to take down Shadow Gligar in time.

The best moves to use against Shadow Gligar in raids:

Fast moves:

Frost Breath

Powder Snow

Ice Fang

Water Gun

Waterfall

Psycho Cut

Confusion

Ice Shard

Lock On

Fire Spin

Dragon Tail

Shadow Claw

Charged moves:

Avalanche

Weather Ball

Hydro Cannon

Blizzard

Ice Beam

Glaciate

Ice Punch

Hydro Pump

Shadow Ball

Shadow Raids are among the most difficult PvE battles you will encounter in Pokemon GO. There is a new mechanic where the Shadow Raid bosses become enraged while you fight them, boosting their attack and defense stats.

In such cases, you must be prepared with Purified Gems. These items will help subdue the enraged raid boss and allow you to fight them in their regular state.