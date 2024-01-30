Mega Latios marks its arrival in Pokemon GO Mega Raids, and beating it is the only way to get your hands on Shiny Latios. This Legendary Pokemon and its female counterpart, Latias, are returning to the game at the same time. Since both monsters have the same elemental typing, i.e., Dragon and Psychic-type, the ideal counters built for one Pokemon can be used for another. That said, all you need to do is win raids as many times as possible to earn a Shiny encounter.

As a Mega Raid Boss, Latios' power will be increased dramatically. Its CP and HP will get a significant boost. So, the counters you use must be able to damage it as well as withstand its attacks. In this guide, we look at how to get Shiny Latios in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: How to beat Mega Latios

Defeat Mega Latios (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To get a Shiny Latios in Pokemon GO, you must defeat Mega Latios in Mega Raids. You will have to build the best raid counters revolving around its weaknesses. Some of the Pokemon to go with are Mega forms of Rayquaza, Tyranitar, and Garchomp. We will learn more about the other top critters in a bit.

Before that, knowing Mega Latios' weaknesses and resistance is critical. Since it is a dual Dragon and Psychic-type Pokemon, it is weak against the following moves.

Bug

Dark

Dragon

Fairy

Ghost

Ice

The attacks it resists are:

Electric

Fighting

Fire

Grass

Psychic

Water

It’s worth noting that the raid counters you will use to win Mega Latios Raids to encounter Shiny Latios must be built keeping its weaknesses in mind. Remember to utilize the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) feature. With this, your move will deal heavy damage. However, your counter’s type must match its move’s type.

Best counters for Mega Latios in Pokemon GO

List of counters for Mega Latios (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Latios's best raid counters include Pokemon and moves that give you an advantage in battle. These are:

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Primal Groudon with Dragon Tail and Precipice Blade

Mega Latios with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Mega Gyarados with Bite and Outrage

Mega Salamance with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Zarude with Bite and Dark Pulse

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meter

You and your team can use the counters above to defeat Mega Latios. Once you do that, and if you are lucky, you might get a Shiny Latios in a go. Otherwise, you must meet its shiny odd condition, which is 1/20 chances per encounter.

