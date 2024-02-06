Pokemon GO Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed Timed Research is an event-exclusive paid questline. It nets trainers rewards such as Stardust, XP, Lucky Eggs, and pocket monster encounters. They can also gift the Timed Research ticket to certain in-game friends during the event.

Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed celebrates the New Year's Day of the lunar calendar. It takes place from Monday, February 5, 2024, at 10 am local time to Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed Timed Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

Pokemon GO trainers can purchase the Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed Timed Research ticket from the in-game shop for US$2.00 (or its equivalent in the player's local currency). The available tasks and rewards for the same are as follows:

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed Timed Research: Step 1 of 2

Power up 5 Dragon-type Pokemon - Bagon encounter

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms - Axew encounter

Catch 15 Dragon-type Pokemon - Skrelp encounter

Rewards: 2x Lucky Egg, 2000x Stardust, 4000 XP

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed Timed Research: Step 2 of 2

Power up 5 Dragon-type Pokemon - Gible encounter

Evolve a Dragon-type Pokemon - Goomy encounter

Power up 10 Dragon-type Pokemon - Deino encounter

Evolve 3 Dragon-type Pokemon - Jangmo-o encounter

Power up 15 Dragon-type Pokemon - Turtonator encounter

Rewards: Drampa encounter, 4000x Stardust, 8000 XP

This is everything trainers need to know about the ongoing event-exclusive Timed Research questline. All tasks need to be completed and the rewards redeemed by Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 8 pm local time. As mentioned earlier, they can also purchase and send this ticket to in-game friends who are Great Friends or higher.

Drampa and Shiny Drampa made their debuts in Pokemon GO with the Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed event. The paid Timed Research questline makes for an excellent opportunity for trainers to get their hands on one. Apart from this, the debuting Pokemon is also available currently as 3-star raid boss.

