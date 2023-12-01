Pokemon GO Drampa and Shiny Drampa guide

Pokemon GO has ushered in its 13th season, otherwise known as the Season of Timeless Travels. A new season means new Pocket Monsters to find and capture, and many creatures from the ancient Hisui region will be making their way to the mobile title in the coming weeks. However, not every creature will inevitably be from Hisui, leading some trainers to wonder about the other Pokemon being added.

One such example is Drampa, a Normal/Dragon-type species reminiscent of a Chinese-styled dragon. It first appeared in the Alola region but didn't make its way to Pokemon GO alongside its regional counterparts. With the new season, is it possible that trainers can catch Drampa, or better yet, its gold-tinged shiny variant?

Is Drampa available in Pokemon GO?

As of December 1, 2023, Drampa isn't yet available to capture in Pokemon GO. However, Niantic has left a major hint at its inclusion on the game's new loading screen. Alongside several other Pokemon (including the Hisui region's starters arriving in Timeless Travels), Drampa can be seen in the top right of the screen when the game loads resources.

This is likely a hint that Drampa is on its way to Pokemon GO as part of the Timeless Travels season, but a concrete release date is yet to be announced by Niantic or gleaned by the data mining/leaking communities. Be that as it may, there's a particular portion of the calendar year that would be perfect for Drampa's appearance.

Pokemon GO is known to celebrate the Lunar New Year with a regular event, and 2024's Chinese Lunar New Year just so happens to be the Year of the Dragon. The appearance of Drampa on the loading screen arriving so closely to February's Lunar New Year is simply too well-aligned to be a coincidence. Hopefully, this means Drampa will appear during GO's Lunar New Year event, if not before.

Can Drampa be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Drampa may appear at the same time as its standard counterpart in Pokemon GO (Image via Phunkedelic5000/Reddit)

Since Drampa is not yet available in Pokemon GO, its shiny variant is not obtainable at the moment either. However, Drampa's in-game sprite and its shiny sprite are both present in the mobile title's assets, so it's possible that Niantic will release both forms of Drampa at the same time.

Once more, it's hard not to think that the Lunar New Year will be a significant event with the arrival of both Drampa and shiny Drampa. If the Normal/Dragon-type creature doesn't appear early on in the Season of Timeless Travels, it stands to reason that the perfect time for it to appear alongside its shiny form would be during Niantic's Lunar New Year event.

After all, the Year of the Dragon deserves to be celebrated with a Pokemon that embodies the holiday's traditions. What better way to do so than by releasing an Eastern-styled dragon like Drampa, complete with a shiny form for lucky and dedicated trainers? The timing is simply too perfect to pass up, so trainers may want to keep their eyes on social media for any official announcements by Niantic.

The Timeless Travels season coincidentally ends after the Lunar New Year (Image via Niantic)

Drampa's potential arrival in the Season of Timeless Travels is only one of many additions to the mobile title for fans to get excited about. Since that's the case, it may be worth checking out our current guide on events, new creatures, and more arriving in December 2023 for Timeless Travels.