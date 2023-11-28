Pokemon GO Timeless Travels trailer features Hisuian debuts, Pikachu PhD, Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia, and more

With the Season of Adventures Abound ending in the next couple of days, Pokemon GO Timeless Travels has finally been announced with a short trailer on the game's official X (previously Twitter) account. There's plenty to note down from the clip, including Hisuian debuts, Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia, Shadow Ho-Oh, and Pikachu PhD in glasses and a lab coat.

Along with the official Timeless Travels trailer, Niantic has also revealed the upcoming December 2023 Community Day and a Raid Day event. This article will list down everything shown in today's clip and link it to the available set of leaks.

Pokemon GO's next season, Timeless Travels, was announced through an official trailer

Expand Tweet

The clip begins with a quick look at Hisuian Samurott, Hisuian Typhlosion, and Hisuian Decidueye, the regional variants of final forms of starters from Gen V, III, and VII, respectively. All three will debut in the upcoming Season of Timeless Travels, with Hisuian Samurott arriving on the December 3, 2023, Raid Day.

The trailer then moves on to December 2023 Community Day, which will feature a recap of all Community Day pocket monsters from 2022 and 2023. This is an excellent opportunity for those who missed out on one or more of these in the past two years. Featured pocket monsters will include Noibat, Froakie, and more.

Route NPCs were likely teased (Image via Niantic)

Route NPCs have been heavily mentioned over the past few weeks in Pokemon GO leaks. The clip briefly showcased a character who might fit the category. There are no official confirmations on this as of now, but we will keep trainers posted as soon as we hear something.

Pikachu PhD in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

For a quick moment, the trailer provided a glimpse at a new costume for Pikachu, one that is quite nerdy. Explaining the unique Pikachu PhD, u/BingoBob_1 stated:

Comment byu/Sorry_Account_4005 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

After Adventures Abound focussed on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldea region, Pokemon GO Timeless Travels seems to shift to Hisui from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Along with the Hisuian starters' debuts, the clip also featured Wyrdeer, which evolves from Stantler in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia (Image via Niantic)

Trainers will also get to enjoy the appearance of Shadow Ho-Oh in the upcoming season. The trailer finally ended with a tease of GO Tour 2024, showcasing silhouettes of Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia.

Pokemon GO Timeless Travels runs from December 1, 2023, to March 1, 2024. Keep an eye out on Sportskeeda's coverage to learn about the latest news and developments.