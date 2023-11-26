Latest Pokemon GO leaks hint at December events, including Shiny Hisuian Samurott and Shiny Cryogonal debut

As we approach the conclusion of Season of Adventures Abound, a new set of Pokemon GO leaks has arrived, hinting at what can be expected next month. Several upcoming events and raids have been included in the post. Shiny Hisuian Samurott and Shiny Cryogonal have been tipped to appear in December 2023 as well, with the start of a new season.

So, what do the new leaks have in store? This article provides more details.

Shiny Hisuian Samurott and Shiny Cryogonal coming to Pokemon GO in December 2023

This Pokemon GO leak was shared on Reddit by u/Tigerclaw989 on r/TheSilphRoad. According to the post, the following details were hinted:

Events

December 3

Hisuian Samurott Raid Day (Shiny Debut possible)

December 4

Routes Event

NPCs appearing on Routes

December 9

Catch Mastery Event

Shiny Cryogonal Debut

December 11

Classic Kanto Tour (Small Global Event)

December 16 and December 17

Community Day Recap

All 2022 and 2023 Community Day Recap

December 18

Winter Holiday Part 1

Wyrdeer Raid Day (Shiny Debut Possible)

December 25

Winter Holiday Part 2

Vanillite Shiny Debut

(2 new costumes featuring in Winter Holidays)

Raids (No Dates)

Tier 5

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem

Regigigas (No Crush Grip)

Mega

Scizor

Altaria

Glalie

Abomasnow

Shadow Weekend Raid

???

Given that these are leaks, any information should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change. Trainers are advised to wait for official confirmation by Niantic regarding the Pokemon GO events and raids for December 2023 before they start preparing accordingly. Last-minute changes may take place from what has been posted above.

Niantic has already confirmed the following event dates for the next season in an earlier announcement:

Sunday, December 3, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Saturday and Sunday, January 27–28, 2024

Sunday, February 11, 2024

A previous set of Reddit Pokemon GO leaks hinted at the following events for the upcoming season:

December 2023

Winter Holiday

Cetoddle debut (Part 1)

Wyrdeer debut (Part 2)

Shiny Vanillite debut

2 new costumes (Pikachu & ???)

Catch Mastery

Limited Timed Research featuring Cryogonal

Shiny Cryogonal debut

January 2024

New Year

Event might feature Pikachu and Jigglypuff

Other events

Shadow Ho-oh Special Raid Weekend

Sinnoh starters from Grunts

Varoom debut

Kanto Tour Classic

February 2024

Chinese New Year

Drampa debut

Valentines Week

Enamorus debut in Elite Raid Days (Form ???)

Carnival 2024

Shiny Oricorio(s) debut

Expand Tweet

With only a couple of weeks left in Season of Adventures Abound, trainers can check out our Pokemon GO November 2023 content roadmap for a better idea about what lies in store.