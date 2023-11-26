Latest Pokemon GO leaks hint at December events, including Shiny Hisuian Samurott and Shiny Cryogonal debut

As we approach the conclusion of Season of Adventures Abound, a new set of Pokemon GO leaks has arrived, hinting at what can be expected next month. Several upcoming events and raids have been included in the post. Shiny Hisuian Samurott and Shiny Cryogonal have been tipped to appear in December 2023 as well, with the start of a new season.
So, what do the new leaks have in store? This article provides more details.
Shiny Hisuian Samurott and Shiny Cryogonal coming to Pokemon GO in December 2023
This Pokemon GO leak was shared on Reddit by u/Tigerclaw989 on r/TheSilphRoad. According to the post, the following details were hinted:
Events
December 3
- Hisuian Samurott Raid Day (Shiny Debut possible)
December 4
- Routes Event
- NPCs appearing on Routes
December 9
- Catch Mastery Event
- Shiny Cryogonal Debut
December 11
- Classic Kanto Tour (Small Global Event)
December 16 and December 17
- Community Day Recap
- All 2022 and 2023 Community Day Recap
December 18
- Winter Holiday Part 1
- Wyrdeer Raid Day (Shiny Debut Possible)
December 25
- Winter Holiday Part 2
- Vanillite Shiny Debut
- (2 new costumes featuring in Winter Holidays)
Raids (No Dates)
Tier 5
- Reshiram
- Zekrom
- Kyurem
- Regigigas (No Crush Grip)
Mega
- Scizor
- Altaria
- Glalie
- Abomasnow
Shadow Weekend Raid
- ???
Given that these are leaks, any information should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change. Trainers are advised to wait for official confirmation by Niantic regarding the Pokemon GO events and raids for December 2023 before they start preparing accordingly. Last-minute changes may take place from what has been posted above.
Niantic has already confirmed the following event dates for the next season in an earlier announcement:
- Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Sunday, January 14, 2024
- Saturday and Sunday, January 27–28, 2024
- Sunday, February 11, 2024
A previous set of Reddit Pokemon GO leaks hinted at the following events for the upcoming season:
December 2023
Winter Holiday
- Cetoddle debut (Part 1)
- Wyrdeer debut (Part 2)
- Shiny Vanillite debut
- 2 new costumes (Pikachu & ???)
Catch Mastery
- Limited Timed Research featuring Cryogonal
- Shiny Cryogonal debut
January 2024
New Year
- Event might feature Pikachu and Jigglypuff
Other events
- Shadow Ho-oh Special Raid Weekend
- Sinnoh starters from Grunts
- Varoom debut
- Kanto Tour Classic
February 2024
Chinese New Year
- Drampa debut
Valentines Week
- Enamorus debut in Elite Raid Days (Form ???)
Carnival 2024
- Shiny Oricorio(s) debut
With only a couple of weeks left in Season of Adventures Abound, trainers can check out our Pokemon GO November 2023 content roadmap for a better idea about what lies in store.