Pokemon GO upcoming Community Day and event dates revealed

Niantic recently shared the dates for Pokemon GO Community Day and other events for the new season in the upcoming months. The schedule's announcement provides trainers enough time to plan for the events.
While Niantic hasn't divulged which Pocket Monsters will feature at the Community Day events or other festivities, there's plenty of information to make a few educated guesses. So, what are the upcoming event dates?
Pokemon GO Community Day new season schedule
The official Community Day dates for the upcoming season are as follows:
- Saturday and Sunday, December 16–17, 2023
- Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Saturday, January 20, 2024 (Community Day Classic)
- Sunday, February 4, 2024
As mentioned above, there has been no official information regarding which Pocket Monsters will be featured during these dates. Thankfully, a recent set of Community Day leaks provided trainers with a look at who they can expect.
- Saturday and Sunday, December 16–17, 2023 - Recap of 2023 Community Day events
- Saturday, January 6, 2024 - Rowlet [Spirit Shackle exclusive move]
- Saturday, January 20, 2024 (Community Day Classic) - Porygon [Timed Research providing Upgrade || Tri-Attack exclusive move]
- Sunday, February 4, 2024 - Chansey [Exclusive Happiny egg-hatch]
Pokemon GO schedule for new season's in-game events
The official schedule for the in-game events for the new season is as follows:
- Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Sunday, January 14, 2024
- Saturday and Sunday, January 27–28, 2024
- Sunday, February 11, 2024
The same set of Reddit leaks has hinted at what Pokemon GO trainers can expect for the next few months. They are as follows:
December 2023
Winter Holiday
- Cetoddle debut (Part 1)
- Wyrdeer debut (Part 2)
- Shiny Vanillite debut
- 2 new costumes (Pikachu & ???)
Catch Mastery
- Limited Timed Research featuring Cryogonal
- Shiny Cryogonal debut
January 2024
New Year
- Event might feature Pikachu and Jigglypuff
Other events
- Shadow Ho-oh Special Raid Weekend
- Sinnoh starters from Grunts
- Varoom debut
- Kanto Tour Classic
February 2024
Chinese New Year
- Drampa debut
Valentines Week
- Enamorus debut in Elite Raid Days (Form ???)
Carnival 2024
- Shiny Oricorio(s) debut
Our Pokemon GO November 2023 content roadmap provides trainers a glimpse at what lies ahead for the remaining few weeks of Season of Adventures Abound.
The Fashion Week 2023 is due to start next week, marking the first appearance of Shiny Gothita in-game. For the first time, trainers will come across costumed Pocket Monsters like Dragonite and Wooper.
We will likely see more leaks regarding the upcoming season in the next few weeks. It's best to take them with a grain of salt until officially confirmed by Niantic.