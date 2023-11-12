Pokemon GO upcoming Community Day and event dates revealed

Niantic recently shared the dates for Pokemon GO Community Day and other events for the new season in the upcoming months. The schedule's announcement provides trainers enough time to plan for the events.

While Niantic hasn't divulged which Pocket Monsters will feature at the Community Day events or other festivities, there's plenty of information to make a few educated guesses. So, what are the upcoming event dates?

Pokemon GO Community Day new season schedule

The official Community Day dates for the upcoming season are as follows:

Saturday and Sunday, December 16–17, 2023

Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 20, 2024 (Community Day Classic)

Sunday, February 4, 2024

As mentioned above, there has been no official information regarding which Pocket Monsters will be featured during these dates. Thankfully, a recent set of Community Day leaks provided trainers with a look at who they can expect.

Saturday and Sunday, December 16–17, 2023 - Recap of 2023 Community Day events

Saturday, January 6, 2024 - Rowlet [Spirit Shackle exclusive move]

Saturday, January 20, 2024 (Community Day Classic) - Porygon [Timed Research providing Upgrade || Tri-Attack exclusive move]

Sunday, February 4, 2024 - Chansey [Exclusive Happiny egg-hatch]

Pokemon GO schedule for new season's in-game events

The official schedule for the in-game events for the new season is as follows:

Sunday, December 3, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Saturday and Sunday, January 27–28, 2024

Sunday, February 11, 2024

The same set of Reddit leaks has hinted at what Pokemon GO trainers can expect for the next few months. They are as follows:

December 2023

Winter Holiday

Cetoddle debut (Part 1)

Wyrdeer debut (Part 2)

Shiny Vanillite debut

2 new costumes (Pikachu & ???)

Catch Mastery

Limited Timed Research featuring Cryogonal

Shiny Cryogonal debut

January 2024

New Year

Event might feature Pikachu and Jigglypuff

Other events

Shadow Ho-oh Special Raid Weekend

Sinnoh starters from Grunts

Varoom debut

Kanto Tour Classic

February 2024

Chinese New Year

Drampa debut

Valentines Week

Enamorus debut in Elite Raid Days (Form ???)

Carnival 2024

Shiny Oricorio(s) debut

Our Pokemon GO November 2023 content roadmap provides trainers a glimpse at what lies ahead for the remaining few weeks of Season of Adventures Abound.

The Fashion Week 2023 is due to start next week, marking the first appearance of Shiny Gothita in-game. For the first time, trainers will come across costumed Pocket Monsters like Dragonite and Wooper.

We will likely see more leaks regarding the upcoming season in the next few weeks. It's best to take them with a grain of salt until officially confirmed by Niantic.