Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2023: Schedule, Shiny Gothita debut, costumed pocket monsters, and more

Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2023 is due to start in a week's time, and Niantic has recently revealed all the necessary details about it. Apart from the debuts of costumed pocket monsters like Dragonite and Wooper, Shiny Gothita will also make its much anticipated first appearance in the AR title.

With only a few more weeks to go in Season of Adventures Abound, players have plenty to look forward to. So, what lies ahead during Fashion Week 2023?

Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2023 schedule

The Fashion Week 2023 event will run from Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 10 am local time to Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 8 pm local time. This provides trainers with a handful of days to enjoy everything on offer.

Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2023 debuts

As already mentioned, Shiny Gothita will make its debut in-game with Fashion Week 2023. Catching one will allow trainers to evolve it with 25 candy to Shiny Gothorita and then further into Shiny Gothitelle with 100 more candy.

The following costumed pocket monsters will also make their debuts in Fashion Week 2023:

Dragonite with a fashionable costume

Wooper with a fashionable costume

Quagsire with a fashionable costume

Other costumed pocket monsters from previous iterations of Fashion Week will also be available.

Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2023 event bonuses

The Fashion Week 2023 event bonuses are as follows:

Select avatar items will be on sale during Fashion Week.

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon.

Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2023 wild encounters

The Fashion Week 2023 wild encounters with an increased spawn rate are as follows:

Pikachu with summer flair [shiny encounter available]

Diglett with a fashionable costume [shiny encounter available]

Wooper with a fashionable costume [shiny encounter available]

Croagunk with a fashionable costume [shiny encounter available]

Gothita [shiny encounter available]

Frillish {pink} [shiny encounter available]

Furfrou [shiny encounter available]

Mareanie

Absol with a fashionable costume [shiny encounter available] (lucky encounter)

Frillish {blue} [shiny encounter available] (lucky encounter)

Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2023 raids

The Fashion Week 2023 raid schedule is as follows:

One-Star Raids

Diglett with a fashionable costume [shiny encounter available]

Wooper with a fashionable costume [shiny encounter available]

Sneasel with a fashionable costume [shiny encounter available]

Furfrou [shiny encounter available]

Three-Star Raids

Butterfree with a fashionable costume [shiny encounter available]

Dragonite with a fashionable costume [shiny encounter available]

Kirlia with a fashionable costume [shiny encounter available]

Absol with a fashionable costume [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2023 eggs

The 5km egg hatches for Fashion Week 2023 are as follows:

Pichu with summer flair [shiny encounter available]

Wooper with a fashionable costume [shiny encounter available]

Smoochum with a fashionable costume [shiny encounter available]

Shinx with a fashionable costume [shiny encounter available]

Gothita [shiny encounter available] (it will have an increased chance of being shiny from egg hatches than wild encounters)

Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2023 Field Research task encounters

The Fashion Week 2023 Field Research task encounters are as follows:

Butterfree with a fashionable costume [shiny encounter available]

Diglett with a fashionable costume [shiny encounter available]

Wooper with a fashionable costume [shiny encounter available]

Kirlia with a fashionable costume [shiny encounter available]

Shinx with a fashionable costume [shiny encounter available]

Blitzle with a fashionable costume [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2023 Paid Timed Research and Collection Challenge

Trainers will be able to get their hands on a $2 (or equivalent in local currency) ticket for a paid Timed Research questline for Fashion Week 2023 from the in-game shop. Rewards will include Premium Battle Passes and pocket monster-wearing costume encounters.

Players will also have the option to take part in a Fashion Week-themed Collection Challenge. Rewards will include Dragonite with a fashionable costume [shiny encounter available], XP, and Stardust.

Check out the Pokemon GO November 2023 content roadmap to learn everything trainers can enjoy for the remainder of the season.