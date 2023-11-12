Latest Pokemon GO leak reveals featured Community Day Pokemon for December, January, and February

Pokemon GO Community Day features for December, January, and February were recently leaked, and fans will surely be excited to learn about them. With Season of Adventures Abound wrapping up in the next couple of weeks, trainers will soon experience the new season's content. Community Day events are a beloved part of the fan base, and the upcoming months are rumored to be a blast.

The leak was shared on the Pokemon GO subreddit by u/Amiibofan101. According to the post, the following pocket monsters might be available in the upcoming Community Day events:

December 16 and 17 - Community Day 2023 recaps

January 6 - Rowlet

January 20 - Porygon

February 4 - Chansey

Pokemon GO December 2023 Community Days

According to the leak, the upcoming month would continue the tradition of looking back at the year's Community Days. So, December 16 and December 17 could feature a recap of 2023 Community Days.

Pokemon GO January 2024 Community Day

The January 2024 Community Day may take place on January 6 and feature Rowlet. The exclusive move for the event may be Spirit Shackle. PokeStop Showcase might feature Rowlet and Decidueye.

The leak also mentioned another Community Day event on January 20 featuring Porygon. Timed Research questline may be available and provide trainers with Upgrade for evolution.

The Community Day exclusive move will reportedly be Tri-Attack. The PokeStop Showcase might feature Porygon and Porygon Z.

Pokemon GO February 2024 Community Day

The February 2024 Community Day may occur on February 4. It could feature Chansey, with exclusive eggs hatching Happiny. The exclusive move is yet unknown. The PokeStop Showcase for the day may involve Chansey and Blissey.

Expand Tweet

For those wondering what else lies ahead in the remaining few weeks of this season, check out the November 2023 content roadmap.

The Fashion Week 2023 will start in a couple of days, with Shiny Gothita and several costumed Pokemon set to make their debuts in-game.

Mega Garchomp has also made its long-awaited debut in Niantic's AR title and will spawn in Mega Raids for the next few days.