Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Mega Garchomp is set to make its debut in Pokemon GO this week. This is a dual Dragon- and Ground-type beast. Once this Pocket Monster arrives, it's going to be one of the hardest-hitting creatures in the game. You can participate in the Mega Garchomp Mega Raids on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.

The eponymous entity is being featured in the upcoming Raid Day. If you want to learn about the best ways to counter Mega Garchomp in this game, you have come to the right place. This article will discuss that creature's moveset and also tell you about the best Pocket Monsters you can use against it.

Mega Garchomp’s weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Mega Garchomp (Image via Niantic)

Being a dual Dragon- and Ground-type beast, Mega Garchomp is not vulnerable to a wide range of elemental typings. The Pocket Monsters that work best against it should primarily have elemental typings that deal super effective damage to Dragon- and Ground-type beasts.

You should consider creatures with the following elemental typings to use against Mega Garchomp:

Dragon

Fairy

Ice

Mega Garchomp is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Fire

Poison

Rock

Best Mega Garchomp counters in Pokemon GO

These are the best counters to use against Mega Garchomp:

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Weavile

Galarian Darmanitan

Baxcalibur

Mamoswine

Mega Glalie

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Rayquaza

Kyurem

What are the best moves to beat Mega Garchomp in Pokemon GO raids?

Mega Garchomp is vulnerable to Dragon-, Fairy-, and Ice-type creatures. So, moves that are related to these elemental typings will deal super effective damage to it.

Recommended moves to counter Mega Garchomp in raids

Fast moves

Powder Snow

Ice Shard

Ice Fang

Psycho Cut

Frost Breath

Dragon Tail

Charm

Tackle

Lock-On

Charged moves

Avalanche

Ice Beam

Triple Axel

Weather Ball

Outrage

Glaciate

Icicle Spear

Blizzard

Ice Punch

Mega Garchomp’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Mega Garchomp in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Garchomp comes with the following moves:

Fast moves

Mega Garchomp can learn the following Fast moves in this game:

Mud Shot

Dragon Tail

Charged moves

Mega Garchomp can learn the following Charged moves in this game:

Earthquake

Fire Blast

Sand Tomb

Outrage

Earth Power

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Mega Garchomp in Pokemon GO

Mega Garchomp will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 3,742 to 3,874 at level 25 with sunny or windy weather

Non-weather boosted: 2,993 to 3,099 at level 20

You can learn more about Mega Garchomp’s raid schedule by clicking here.