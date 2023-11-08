Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Mega Garchomp is set to make its debut in Pokemon GO this week. This is a dual Dragon- and Ground-type beast. Once this Pocket Monster arrives, it's going to be one of the hardest-hitting creatures in the game. You can participate in the Mega Garchomp Mega Raids on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.
The eponymous entity is being featured in the upcoming Raid Day. If you want to learn about the best ways to counter Mega Garchomp in this game, you have come to the right place. This article will discuss that creature's moveset and also tell you about the best Pocket Monsters you can use against it.
Mega Garchomp’s weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Being a dual Dragon- and Ground-type beast, Mega Garchomp is not vulnerable to a wide range of elemental typings. The Pocket Monsters that work best against it should primarily have elemental typings that deal super effective damage to Dragon- and Ground-type beasts.
You should consider creatures with the following elemental typings to use against Mega Garchomp:
- Dragon
- Fairy
- Ice
Mega Garchomp is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Electric
- Fire
- Poison
- Rock
Best Mega Garchomp counters in Pokemon GO
These are the best counters to use against Mega Garchomp:
- Shadow Mamoswine
- Shadow Weavile
- Galarian Darmanitan
- Baxcalibur
- Mamoswine
- Mega Glalie
- Mega Abomasnow
- Mega Rayquaza
- Kyurem
What are the best moves to beat Mega Garchomp in Pokemon GO raids?
Mega Garchomp is vulnerable to Dragon-, Fairy-, and Ice-type creatures. So, moves that are related to these elemental typings will deal super effective damage to it.
Recommended moves to counter Mega Garchomp in raids
Fast moves
- Powder Snow
- Ice Shard
- Ice Fang
- Psycho Cut
- Frost Breath
- Dragon Tail
- Charm
- Tackle
- Lock-On
Charged moves
- Avalanche
- Ice Beam
- Triple Axel
- Weather Ball
- Outrage
- Glaciate
- Icicle Spear
- Blizzard
- Ice Punch
Mega Garchomp’s moveset in Pokemon GO
Mega Garchomp comes with the following moves:
Fast moves
Mega Garchomp can learn the following Fast moves in this game:
- Mud Shot
- Dragon Tail
Charged moves
Mega Garchomp can learn the following Charged moves in this game:
- Earthquake
- Fire Blast
- Sand Tomb
- Outrage
- Earth Power
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Mega Garchomp in Pokemon GO
Mega Garchomp will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 3,742 to 3,874 at level 25 with sunny or windy weather
- Non-weather boosted: 2,993 to 3,099 at level 20
You can learn more about Mega Garchomp’s raid schedule by clicking here.