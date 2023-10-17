Pokemon GO 100% Zygarde in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Recently, in the world of Pokemon GO, it came to light that a Japanese trainer managed to evolve their Zygarde into its Complete Forme. Zygarde is a legendary dog-like Pocket Monster. It has three forms – 10%, 50%, and 100%.

A Complete Forme Zygarde refers to the last variant, and it has been a hot topic in the GO world ever since it was added to the game with the introduction of the Routes feature.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Zygarde in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE.

Best PvE moveset for 100% Zygarde in Pokemon GO

100% Zygarde as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Zygarde

The best offensive PvE moveset for Zygarde in Pokemon GO would be Dragon Tail as the Fast move, along with Outrage and Earthquake as the Charged moves.

You will primarily use Dragon Tail and Outrage as the main move combination in Raids and Gym battles with Zygarde. Being of the same elemental typing, Dragon, you will get the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

Best defensive PvE moveset for 100% Zygarde

Since Zygarde is a legendary Pocket Monster, you cannot keep it in Gyms. As a result, you will not need to build one for a defensive purpose.

Is 100% Zygarde good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Zygarde is not the best when it comes to PvE due to its low attack stat. However, it does hold much promise if Niantic ports Zygarde’s signature moves from the main series to GO.

Moves like Thousand Waves, Thousand Arrows, and Core Enforcer would help Zygarde make a splash in the PvE aspect of this game.

Best PvP moveset for 100% Zygarde in Pokemon GO

Dragon Tail as the Fast move, along with Crunch and Earthquake as the Charged moves, would be the best PvP moveset for Zygarde in GO.

Is 100% Zygarde good in Pokemon GO PvP?

All variants of Zygarde (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

When it comes to the Great League, you cannot use this Pokemon as its Combat Power (CP) would be too high (greater than 1,500, which is the CP cap in this format).

That said, Complete Forme Zygarde is a beast in the Ultra and Master League formats of the GO Battle League. It boasts an insane Stamina stat of 389, which is probably the most any creature boasts in this game. This insanely high bulk stat allows Complete Forme Zygarde to withstand attacks from most opponents.

100% Zygarde manages to outclass all other Dragon-type beasts. Its bulk is so massive that it can take an Ice Beam from Mewtwo to the face and not get knocked out despite taking super effective damage from an Ice-type attack.

Similarly, it can tank a Draco Meteor from Dialga, and it just goes to show how overpowered 100% Zygarde can be.

All moves that 100% Zygarde can learn in Pokemon GO

Zygarde is a dual Dragon- and Ground-type beast, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fairy

Dragon

Ice

Zygarde is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Fire

Poison

Rock

Zygarde can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Dragon Tail

Bite

Zen Headbutt

Charged moves:

Outrage

Earthquake

Crunch

Hyper Beam

Bulldoze

Best counters for 100% Zygarde in Pokemon GO

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Weavile

Galarian Darmanitan

Baxcalibur

Mega Glalie

Shadow Mewtwo

Mamoswine

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Abomasnow

Weavile

Glaceon

Aside from these monsters, others with similar elemental typings perform well against Zygarde.