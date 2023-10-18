Best teams for 100% Zygarde (Complete Forme) in Pokemon GO

Exynos9110 is the first Pokemon GO player from Japan who managed to upgrade their Zygarde to its Complete Forme, also known as 100% Zygarde. While it might seem suspicious, this player posted videos on social media that showed they played the game hardcore. A Complete Forme Zygarde is a menace in the GO Battle League, and we will tell you how to use it.

In this article, we will walk you through the best teams for Complete Forme Zygarde, including the attacks of each Pocket Monster and the opponents you can defeat.

Can you build a team for 100% Zygarde in the Great League of Pokemon GO?

50% Zygarde (Image via Sportskeeda and The Pokemon Company)

Complete Forme Zygarde will always exceed the Combat Power limitation in the Great League of the GO Battle League. As a result, you will not be able to use this Pocket Monster in the Great League. You can use a 10% Zygarde instead of a Complete Forme.

Best team for 100% Zygarde in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for 100% Zygarde in the Ultra League. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Zygarde in the Ultra League:

Zygarde in the Lead

Clefable as the Safe Swap

Registeel as the Closer

The sheer bulk of Complete Forme Zygarde will carry this team through the initial phase of every game. It can eat attacks that do super effective damage, like a tank. So, even if your opponents think they can bait shields, you will catch them off guard.

Clefable is another tanky beast. While it is not as effective as Complete Forme Zygarde, it can eat a lot of attacks from the opponent.

We have added Registeel as it is a fantastic sweeper. Both Complete Forme Zygarde and Clefable will help you pressurize the enemy with spammy attacks. With shields gone, Registeel can then come in and clean the rest with its Zap Cannon nukes.

Attacks of every creature in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Complete Forme Zygarde Dragon Tail Crunch, Earthquake Clefable Fairy Wind Moonblast, Meteor Mash Registeel Lock On Focus Blast, Zap Cannon

With this team, you can defeat creatures like Registeel, Steelix, Cobalion, Virizion, Aurorus, Swampert, Shadow Swampert, Pidgeot, Walrein, Guzzlord, Gliscor, and Shadow Gliscor.

Best team for 100% Zygarde in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for 100% Zygarde in the Master League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Zygarde in the Master League:

Complete Forme Zygarde in the Lead

Hero Forme Zacian as the Safe Swap

Dialga as the Closer

This is probably one of the best teams in the open Master League. Whether it comes to elemental typing coverage, bulk stats, or consistency, this team will not disappoint you.

Zygarde will obviously do most of the tanking for this team in the early phase of the game. Zacian and Dialga have stood true and tested for many seasons. They complement each other pretty well. When paired with Zygarde, you have deadly potential at your disposal in Pokemon GO.

With bulk, you will also enjoy a decent damage output. So, if you play your cards right, you will have a lot of fun with this team.

Attacks of every creature in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Complete Forme Zygarde Dragon Tail Crunch, Earthquake Hero Forme Zacian Snarl Close Combat, Wild Charge Dialga Dragon Breath Iron Head, Draco Meteor

With this team, you can defeat creatures like Altered Forme Giratina, Groudon, Xerneas, Zekrom, Rayquaza, Mewtwo, Dialga, Lugia, Kyogre, and Mamoswine in Pokemon GO.