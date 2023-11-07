Pokemon GO JP releases Mega Garchomp's Mega Raid schedule

Pokemon GO is set to witness Mega Garchomp make its debut this week. The long-awaited Mega Evolution is finally making its way into this game. You can participate in Mega Garchomp Raids during its Raid Day on November 11, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. Everyone thought that this would be a one-day event, but that does not seem to be the case.

In this article, we will go over a post made by the official Japanese GO X account that suggests a schedule for Mega Garchomp Mega Raids in this game. We will walk you through the dates and everything you can expect from this Mega Evolution’s debut in GO.

When are Mega Garchomp's Mega Raids in Pokemon GO?

An announcement made by the official Japanese X account (Image via Sportskeeda)

Previously, it was believed that we would participate in Mega Raids featuring Mega Garchomp on November 11 from 2 PM to 5 PM. However, a post from the official Japanese GO X account revealed that Mega Garchomp is here to stay for a few days.

According to the post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Mega Garchomp will be featured in Pokemon GO’s Mega Raids from November 12, 2023, at 10 AM local time through November 16, 2023.

It was rumoured that a new Mega Evolution would be featured around the same time, but we did not know what it actually was. People speculated that Mega Gallade would debut, but it was unlikely that Niantic would release two major Mega Evolutions simultaneously.

Thanks to the Japanese GO community, we now know that Mega Garchomp is going to make moves in GO’s Mega Raids.

Is Mega Garchomp going to be in Pokemon GO for one day?

Mega Garchomp in anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If we were to go by the official Japanese post, Mega Garchomp is going to stay in GO for six days – Raid Day on November 11 and then the Mega Raid feature from November 12 to November 16.

While you wait for Mega Garchomp Raids to drop in Pokemon GO, you can check our November 2023 Roadmap to know what GO has to offer for this month.