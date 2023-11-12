Latest Pokemon GO leaks hint GO Tour Sinnoh, Annihilape debut, Hidden Machines, upcoming events, and more 

A recent set of Pokemon GO leaks on the game's subreddit by u/Amiibofan101 has shared a host of information regarding what trainers can expect in the upcoming months and the new season. There could be more Gen IX debuts in store, including fan-favorite Annihilape, reportedly appearing later in 2024, a GO Tour Sinnoh event, winter festivities, and plenty more.

Like any rumor or leak, trainers are advised to take the following information with a grain of salt. It's best to wait for official confirmation from Niantic before planning for these events.

Pokemon GO Community Day leaks

The leak mentions the following Community Day details:

December 2023

December 16 and 17 featuring a recap of 2023 Community Days

January 2024

January 6 would feature Rowlet

It may have the exclusive move Spirit Shackle

PokeStop Showcases might feature Rowlet and Decidueye

January 20 could feature Porygon

Timed Research might provide Upgrade

It could have the exclusive move Tri-Attack

PokeStop Showcases may feature Porygon and Porygon Z

February 2024

It could feature Chansey

Exclusive Eggs may feature Happiny

Exclusive move is not known yet

PokeStop Showcases might feature Chansey and Blissey

Pokemon GO monthly events, releases, raids, and more leaks

The following information has been reported in the leak:

December 2023

Winter Holiday

Cetoddle debut (Part 1)

Wyrdeer debut (Part 2)

Shiny Vanillite debut

2 new costumes (Pikachu & ???)

Catch Mastery

Limited Timed Research featuring Cryogonal

Shiny Cryogonal debut

January 2024

New Year

Event might feature Pikachu and Jigglypuff

Other events

Shadow Ho-oh Special Raid Weekend

Sinnoh starters from Grunts

Varoom debut

Kanto Tour Classic

February 2024

Chinese New Year

Drampa debut

Valentines Week

Enamorus debut in Elite Raid Days (Form ???)

Carnival 2024

Shiny Oricorio(s) debut

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh (Los Angeles) leaks

The leak states that the upcoming season (reportedly being called Timeless Travels) would conclude with a Sinnoh-based event featuring raids, spawns, and Hisuian form debuts. For those wondering, Arceus, Manaphy, and Phione will reportedly not arrive in-game.

Debuts

Basculine (White Striped)

Rotom (Normal)

Origin Dialga & Palkia (with signature moves)

Shiny debuts

Shaymin Land (Ticket Research)

All remaining Sinnoh Shinies

10km eggs

Chinglin

Carnivine

Chatot

Pachirisu and more

Costumes

4 different Pikachu costumes

Additional information

Regigigas encounter (with Crush Grip learned)

Shiny Unown H, I, N, O, S

Pokemon GO miscellaneous leaks involving debuts and new moves

The following information was shared in the set of leaks (no release date or months have been stated):

Events, features, and debuts

3 Raid Days for Hisui Starters

Kecleon event

Hidden Machines debut that could be used in battles and outside battles

Routes event where NPCs will appear while doing Routes. Players can interact with them to trade or gift

Fairy event featuring a new Fairy-type shiny debut

Annihilape and Honedge debut

Lycanroc Dusk debut

New moves

Roar of Time (Dialga)

Spacial Rend (Palkia)

Crush Grip (Regigigas)

Spirit Shackle (Decidueye)

Bleakwind Storm (Tornadus)

Wildbolt Storm (Thundurus)

Sandsear Storm (Landorus)

With a few weeks left in the current season, check out our Pokemon GO November 2023 content roadmap to learn what lies ahead. Niantic will provide official information soon regarding the new season, scheduled to start in December.