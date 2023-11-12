Latest Pokemon GO leaks hint GO Tour Sinnoh, Annihilape debut, Hidden Machines, upcoming events, and more 

A recent set of Pokemon GO leaks on the game's subreddit by u/Amiibofan101 has shared a host of information regarding what trainers can expect in the upcoming months and the new season. There could be more Gen IX debuts in store, including fan-favorite Annihilape, reportedly appearing later in 2024, a GO Tour Sinnoh event, winter festivities, and plenty more.
Like any rumor or leak, trainers are advised to take the following information with a grain of salt. It's best to wait for official confirmation from Niantic before planning for these events.
Pokemon GO Community Day leaks
The leak mentions the following Community Day details:
December 2023
- December 16 and 17 featuring a recap of 2023 Community Days
January 2024
- January 6 would feature Rowlet
- It may have the exclusive move Spirit Shackle
- PokeStop Showcases might feature Rowlet and Decidueye
- January 20 could feature Porygon
- Timed Research might provide Upgrade
- It could have the exclusive move Tri-Attack
- PokeStop Showcases may feature Porygon and Porygon Z
February 2024
- It could feature Chansey
- Exclusive Eggs may feature Happiny
- Exclusive move is not known yet
- PokeStop Showcases might feature Chansey and Blissey
Pokemon GO monthly events, releases, raids, and more leaks
The following information has been reported in the leak:
December 2023
Winter Holiday
- Cetoddle debut (Part 1)
- Wyrdeer debut (Part 2)
- Shiny Vanillite debut
- 2 new costumes (Pikachu & ???)
Catch Mastery
- Limited Timed Research featuring Cryogonal
- Shiny Cryogonal debut
January 2024
New Year
- Event might feature Pikachu and Jigglypuff
Other events
- Shadow Ho-oh Special Raid Weekend
- Sinnoh starters from Grunts
- Varoom debut
- Kanto Tour Classic
February 2024
Chinese New Year
- Drampa debut
Valentines Week
- Enamorus debut in Elite Raid Days (Form ???)
Carnival 2024
- Shiny Oricorio(s) debut
Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh (Los Angeles) leaks
The leak states that the upcoming season (reportedly being called Timeless Travels) would conclude with a Sinnoh-based event featuring raids, spawns, and Hisuian form debuts. For those wondering, Arceus, Manaphy, and Phione will reportedly not arrive in-game.
Debuts
- Basculine (White Striped)
- Rotom (Normal)
- Origin Dialga & Palkia (with signature moves)
Shiny debuts
- Shaymin Land (Ticket Research)
- All remaining Sinnoh Shinies
10km eggs
- Chinglin
- Carnivine
- Chatot
- Pachirisu and more
Costumes
- 4 different Pikachu costumes
Additional information
- Regigigas encounter (with Crush Grip learned)
- Shiny Unown H, I, N, O, S
Pokemon GO miscellaneous leaks involving debuts and new moves
The following information was shared in the set of leaks (no release date or months have been stated):
Events, features, and debuts
- 3 Raid Days for Hisui Starters
- Kecleon event
- Hidden Machines debut that could be used in battles and outside battles
- Routes event where NPCs will appear while doing Routes. Players can interact with them to trade or gift
- Fairy event featuring a new Fairy-type shiny debut
- Annihilape and Honedge debut
- Lycanroc Dusk debut
New moves
- Roar of Time (Dialga)
- Spacial Rend (Palkia)
- Crush Grip (Regigigas)
- Spirit Shackle (Decidueye)
- Bleakwind Storm (Tornadus)
- Wildbolt Storm (Thundurus)
- Sandsear Storm (Landorus)
With a few weeks left in the current season, check out our Pokemon GO November 2023 content roadmap to learn what lies ahead. Niantic will provide official information soon regarding the new season, scheduled to start in December.