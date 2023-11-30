Pokemon GO Hisuian Samurott raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO is ushering in the Season of Timeless Travels beginning on December 1, 2023, and one of its first events hearkens back to the ancient Hisui region. On December 3, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time, trainers can take part in Hisuian Samurott's Raid Day event, where the creature will appear overwhelmingly in 3-star raids. Fans can even snag its shiny variant if they're lucky.

It may be quite some time before trainers can encounter Hisuian Samurott again, so they'll certainly want to take advantage of this event. As a 3-star raid boss, Hisuian Samurott shouldn't be too tough to beat solo or with friends. However, for the best results, it doesn't hurt to examine the top choices to counter this Water/Dark-type Pokemon and defeat it quickly.

Pokemon GO Hisuian Samurott counters

Timeless Travels is bringing all of the Hisui region's starters to Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As both a Water- and Dark-type species in Pokemon GO, Hisuian Samurott has five elemental weaknesses for trainers to take advantage of. Doing so will allow players to deal 160% damage, whittling down this raid boss' health pool even faster.

The types that deal super effective damage to Hisuian Samurott are as follows:

Bug-type

Electric-type

Fairy-type

Fighting-type

Grass-type

Additionally, Hisuian Samurott has seven resistances that players will want to avoid using in this Pokemon GO raid. Trainers should stay away from using attacks of these types:

Psychic-type

Dark-type

Fire-type

Ghost-type

Ice-type

Steel-type

Water-type

Recommended counters to defeat Hisuian Samurott quickly in 3-star raids include:

Mega Sceptile

Terrakion

Kartana

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Rayquaza

Shadow Raikou

Xurkitree

Shadow Magnezone

Shadow Electivire

Keldeo

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Zapdos

Mega Manectric

Shadow Hariyama

Lucario

Mega Venusaur

Zekrom

Shadow Luxray

Pheromosa

Shadow Torterra

Shadow Tangrowth

Zarude

Thundurus

Mega Pinsir

Shadow Alolan Golem

Best Mega Pokemon to use in Hisuian Samurott 3-star raids in Pokemon GO

Here are the best Mega Pokemon to use in Hisuian Samurott 3-star raids:

Mega Sceptile

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Manectric

Mega Venusaur

Mega Pinsir

Mega Scizor

Mega Beedrill

Mega Ampharos

Mega Lopunny

What are the best moves to beat Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon GO raids?

Since Hisuian Samurott has five elemental weaknesses, trainers will want to focus on the types listed above to deal consistent super-effective DPS. In raiding situations, it's advised to use high-damage Fast/Charged Moves. Utilizing Fast Moves with solid energy generation is also a plus when possible.

Recommended move counters to beat Hisuian Samurott in raids

Fast Moves

Fury Cutter

Double Kick

Razor Leaf

Charm

Thunder Shock

Counter

Spark

Low Kick

Thunder Fang

Vine Whip

Charge Beam

Bug Bite

Razor Leaf

Volt Switch

Charged Moves

Frenzy Plant

Sacred Sword

Leaf Blade

Dazzling Gleam

Wild Charge

Focus Blast

Discharge

Dynamic Punch

Thunderbolt

Bug Buzz

Power Whip

Solar Beam

X-Scissor

Moonblast

Zap Cannon

Play Rough

Hisuian Samurott's learnable moves in Pokemon GO

Although Hisuian Samurott can only utilize a maximum of one Fast Move and two Charged Moves at one time, it doesn't hurt for players to familiarize themselves with the moves the creature can learn.

Hisuian Samurott can learn the following moves as part of its moveset:

Fast Moves

Snarl

Fury Cutter

Waterfall

Charged Moves

Razor Shell

Dark Pulse

X-Scissor

Icy Wind

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon GO raids

After being defeated in a raid and being encountered, Hisuian Samurott will have the following CP ranges:

Weather boosted: 1907 - 2001 CP at level 25 when boosted by rainy or foggy weather.

Non-weather boosted: 1525 - 1601 CP at level 20 when not provided a weather boost.

Can you beat Hisuian Samurott solo in Pokemon GO raids?

With maximum stats of 217 Attack, 152 Defense, and 207 Stamina, Hisuian Samurott might be able to deal a little bit of damage but doesn't have much durability. This should allow raiders to effectively beat it on their own as long as they're countering it with the right elemental types are are using high-CP and high-IV Pokemon.

Hisuian Samurott's Raid Day is only the beginning of the mobile title's newest season. If trainers are curious about what awaits them in the Season of Timeless Travels, they can check out our December 2023 roadmap that covers events, raids, and more.