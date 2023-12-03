How to solo defeat Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

The Hisuian version of Samurott, which debuted in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, is all set to enter the world of Pokemon GO during the season of Timeless Travels. The critter will be the hero of the December 3, 202, Raid Day, appearing in Gyms as a 3-star raid boss from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.

Although raids are meant to be a community-based phenomenon, many players wish to participate alone. Being a 3-star raid boss, Hisuian Samurott can be defeated as a solo challenger. However, it is still a strong raid boss, and you must be aware of certain nuances. This guide covers all the information regarding the subject.

Note: The suggestions in this article are based on simulations under ideal conditions, and the results may vary based on various factors.

How to defeat Hisuian Samurott raids alone in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Firstly, you should know that Hisuian Samurott is a Water and Dark-type Pocket Monster. Therefore, it is weak to the following elemental types: Grass, Electric, Fighting, Bug, and Fairy. These are primarily the types of raid attackers you should employ to take down this creature on your own.

In Pokemon GO, Hisuian Samurott has a base Attack stat of 218 and a base Defense of 152. As a 3-star raid boss, it will have 3,600 HP to its name, and you will have 180 seconds to take it down.

Hisuian Samurott can use Waterfall, Fury Cutter, or Snarl as its Fast Attack, while its Charged Attack options are Razor Shell, Dark Pulse, Icy Wind, and X-Scissor.

This makes Fairy or Grass-type Pocket Monsters best suited to take it down solo. However, if you have high-level (40 and above) counters, any of the types mentioned above should give you similar results.

Here are the best counters to Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon GO:

Shadow or Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shaymin (Sky) with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Shadow or regular Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Using any combination of these critters or other high-level Pocket Monsters of these elemental types, you can take down Hisuian Samurott.

Lastly, make sure to carry a stock of Max Revives so that you don't waste time separately reviving and healing your team members, as the clock will be your biggest enemy in this endeavor.

This month will host several other interesting Pokemon GO events. You can check out the entire lineup of events in December 2023 here.