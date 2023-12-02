Samurott vs Hisuian Samurott: Typings, movesets, and more in Pokemon GO

Three Hisuian starters have been added to Pokemon GO through the Timeless Travels update. Hisuian Samurott is one of them, and it's going to make a huge splash in the GO Battle League's current meta. This creature is similar to Greninja and has a high attack stat compared to other creatures in the Great League.

Samurott, on the other hand, has been in the game since September 16, 2019. While both these creatures look similar, there are a few differences that set them apart.

This article will mention everything that makes Hisuian Samurott different from its regular variant in Pokemon GO. It will also cover their movesets, elemental typings, stats, and more.

Differences between Samurott and Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Samurott is going to debut in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Elemental typings

Samurott is a pure Water-type Pocket Monster, while its Hisuian variant is a Water- and Dark-type beast.

The addition of the Dark elemental typing makes the latter vulnerable to a wider array of beasts compared to Samurott.

Physical attributes of Samurott and Hisuian Samurott

Samurott

Height: 1.5 meters

1.5 meters Weight: 94.6 kilograms

Hisuian Samurott

Height: 1.5 meters

1.5 meters Weight: 58.2 kilograms

While Samurott has a blue body with gold accents, the Hisuian variant comes with a similar tone on its body but with red accents. The latter's whiskers are more wavy compared to that of the normal variant.

Hisuian Samurott also has a dark blue crown instead of the beige one like regular Samurott.

Base stats of Samurott and Hisuian Samurott

Samurott has the following base stats:

Attack: 212

212 Defense: 157

157 Stamina: 216

Hisuian Samurott has the following base stats:

Attack: 218

218 Defense: 152

152 Stamina: 207

Moveset of Samurott and Hisuian Samurott

Samurott’s best moveset: Fury Cutter as the Fast move, with Hydro Cannon and Megahorn as the Charged ones.

Hisuian Samurott’s best moveset: Snarl as the Fast attack, with Razor Shell and Dark Pulse as the Charged moves.

Weaknesses of Samurott and Hisuian Samurott

Samurott is vulnerable to:

Grass

Electric

Hisuian Samurott is vulnerable to:

Bug

Electric

Fairy

Fighting

Grass

All attacks of Samurott in Pokemon GO

Samurott in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fast moves

Samurott can learn the following Fast moves in this game:

Fury Cutter

Waterfall

Charged moves

Samurott can learn the following Charged moves in this game:

Hydro Pump

Blizzard

Megahorn

Razor Shell

Liquidation

Hydro Cannon

All attacks of Hisuian Samurott

Fast moves

Hisuian Samurott can learn the following Fast moves in GO:

Snarl

Waterfall

Fury Cutter

Charged moves

Hisuian Samurott can learn the following Charged moves in GO:

Dark Pulse

Razor Shell

Icy Wind

X-Scissor

Samurott vs Hisuian Samurott: Which is better in Pokemon GO?

Hisuian Samurott does not have its Community Day Move yet. But, if this creature gets one, it's most likely going to be Hydro Cannon. This creature's dual elemental typing of Water and Dark makes it weak to a lot of core-breaking entities.

Once it gets Hydro Cannon, Hisuian Samurott will likely be able to blow a lot of the competition out of the water. Till then, the regular variant of Samurott will reign supreme in Pokemon GO.