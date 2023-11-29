Pokemon GO's season of Timeless Travels will introduce the Hisuian versions of Samurott, Decidueye, and Typhlosion, and the latest data mine reports from The Pokemod Group on X (previously Twitter) have shared their potential base stats and move pools.

The revelations suggest these critters to be quite powerful, and it will be interesting to see how they turn out once the critters are finally released in the game. The three Pocket Monsters will be featured in Pokemon GO Raid Days, with Hisuian Samurott arriving as early as December 3, 2023.

This article will dive deep into the leaks and what that could mean for the PvP and PvE meta of the game in the coming months.

Note: This article is based on data mine leaks, and specific details are subject to change upon release.

Hisuian starters' potential moves and stats leaked by Pokemon GO data mine report

Expand Tweet

Hisuian Samurott

Base Stats

Attack: 218

Defense: 152

Stamina: 207

Moves

Fast Attacks: Waterfall, Fury Cutter, Snarl

Charged Attacks: Razor Shell, Icy Wind, X-Scissor, Dark Pulse, Hydro Cannon*

Hisuian Decidueye

Base Stats

Attack: 213

Defense: 172

Stamina: 204

Moves

Fast Attacks: Magical Leaf, Psycho Cut

Charged Attacks: Energy Ball, Aura Sphere, Aerial Ace, Trailblaze

Hisuian Typhlosion

Base Stats

Attack: 238

Defense: 172

Stamina: 177

Moves

Fast Attacks: Hex, Ember

Charged Attacks: Fire Punch, Wild Charge, Shadow Ball, Overheat, Blast Burn*

Potential impact of the Hisuian starters on the Pokemon GO PvP and PvE meta

Hisuian starters in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Hisuian Samurott may be seen as an alternative to Greninja in the Great and Ultra League formats of GO Battle League since they share the same typing. For a marginally lower Attack stat, the former offers much greater bulk. Moreover, the presence of Icy Wind might help Hisuian Samurott deal with Grass-type adversaries that Greninja struggles against.

As far as PvE is concerned, Hisuian Samurott has the harder-hitting Water-type attack: Waterfall. Therefore, it could be used in raids but is unlikely to replace Greninja in areas where the Kalos starter is used.

Hisuian Decidueye has a decent stat spread, but the other Grass and Fighting-type—Virizion—outclasses it in terms of Charged Attack options. Decidueye's Energy Ball or Aura Sphere doesn't even come close to the offensive pressure of Sacred Sword and Leaf Blade.

Frenzy Plant, which should be available after the speculated Rowlett Community Day in the first half of January, can make it a contender in the PvP and PvE scene. However, if that doesn't happen, Hisuian Decidueye will mostly not find a place in Pokemon GO's meta.

As for Hisuian Typhlosion, its attack-weighted stat might make it a decent Ghost-type attacker with Hex and Shadow Ball for mid-tier raids, but it has a lot of competition. Chandalure, a critter that shares the same type, outdoes Hisuian Typhlosion by a long margin in PvE rankings.

When it comes to Pokemon GO PvP performance, Skeledirge would be the go-to Fire and Ghost-type, considering the coverage it can provide with Disarming Voic. While Blast Burn could have given the Hisuian variant some edge, the buff to Incinerate in Season 17 puts Skeledirge ahead by a lot.