How to solo Mighty Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Hisuian Samurott is all set to make its appearance in 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These battles will take place over two phases, with the first one kicking off at 12 am UTC on November 24, 2023, and ending at 11:59 pm UTC on November 26, 2023. The second phase will take place between 12 am UTC on December 1, 2023, and 11:59 pm on December 3, 2023.

Upon defeating Hisuian Samurot successfully in these Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids, you will be rewarded with a Water Tera-type Hisuian Samurott that has the Mightiest Mark. It will also have the Hidden Ability, Sharpness.

You can take part in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids with friends or as a solo trainer. If you belong to the latter category, this article contains some of the best counters you can take to take down Hisuian Samurot with the Mightiest Mark on your own.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Best counters to solo defeat 7-star Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Before getting into the best counters, here are some facts that you should know about the Hisuian Samurott raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Tera type: Water

Ability: Sharpness

IVs: 31 in each stat

Potential moves: Aqua Cutter, Sacred Sword, Ceaseless Edge, X-Scissor, Rain Dance, Aerial Ace, Swords Dance, Drill Run

Based on these factors, here are some of the best counters to solo defeat this critter.

1) Bellibolt

Bellibolt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

Tera type: Electric

Ability: Electromorphosis

Held Item: Metronome

Nature: Modest

EV Spread: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Def / 4 HP

Moveset: Reflect, Acid Spray, Parabolic Charge, Mud-Slap

Strategy: Reflect raises your defenses, while Acid Spray and Mud-Slap reduce Hisuian Samurott's Special Defense and Accuracy, respectively. Electromorphosis, Electric Tera, and Metronome stack up the critter's offensive prowess.

Lastly, Parabolic Charge deals damage and simultaneously heals Bellibolt. At -6 Special Defense and maximized damage potential, one hit deals 6,072 to 7,152 HP of Damage to Hisuian Samurott.

2) Appletun

Appletun in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

Tera type: Grass

Ability: Any

Held Item: Shell Bell

Nature: Modest

EV Spread: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Def / 4 HP

Moveset: Reflect, Apple Acid, Growth, Sunny Day

Strategy: Sunny Day dampens incoming damage from Hisuian Samurott's Water-type attacks while boosting the effects of Growth. Apple Acid deals massive damage with each successive use as it reduces the target's Special Defense every time.

The presence of Shell Bell helps Appletun recover any health it loses from Hisuian Samurott's weakened attacks.

3) Miraidon

Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

Tera type: Electric

Ability: Hardon Engine

Held Item: Metronome

Nature: Modest

EV Spread: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Def / 4 HP

Moveset: Reflect, Metal Sound, Parabolic Charge, Electric Terrain

Strategy: Miraidon resists Water-type attacks, being a part Dragon-type Pocket Monster. Additionally, you have Reflect to help you reduce incoming damage. To make sure your attacks land extra hard, use Metal Sound to lower Hisuian Samurott's Special Defense. Electric Terrain and Metronome will further boost the damage output.

Under the same conditions mentioned for Bellibolt, one Parabolic Charge from Miraidon deals 6,400-7,536 HP of damage. It also heals the Pokemon Violet box legendary fully.

With these counters, you can easily defeat Hisuian Samurott on your own. Check out some of the features in store for you in The Indigo Disk DLC coming on December 14, 2023.