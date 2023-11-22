5 things we know about The Indigo Disk’s Terarium in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The second part of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet expansion pack, titled The Indigo Disk DLC, will be released globally on December 14, 2023. Notably, some content creators have gained early access to the pack, from which they have shared snippets. One of the most exciting aspects of this upcoming DLC is the Terarium.

Here are some of the most interesting aspects of the Terarium that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans can observe as they await The Indigo Disk.

Interesting facts about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC's Terarium

1) Four different biomes

Terarium biomes (Image via TPC)

There will be four different biomes in the Terarium facility of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk: Savannah, Coastal, Polar, and Canyon. The Savannah biome is a grassland-like area mostly brimming with Grass, Fire, and Normal-type critters. Zebrastika, Farigiraf, and Mandibuzz have been reportedly spotted here.

The Coastal biome will predominantly feature Water-type Pocket Monsters as well as Alolan regional forms. Ground, Steel, Flying, and Rock-type critters reside in the Canyon, while the Polar biome has Ice-type critters.

2) All starters from previous generations will be available

Starters are returning to the new SnV expansion (Image via TPC)

Every starter from the main-series games will be available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk's Terarium. The region-wise list of all starters are:

Kanto: Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander

Johto: Chikorita, Totodile, Cyndaquil

Hoenn: Treeko, Mudkip, Torchic

Sinnoh: Turtwig, Piplup, Chimchar

Unova: Snivy, Oshawott, Tepig

Kalos: Chespin, Foakie, Fennekin

Alola: Rowlet, Poplio, LItten

Galar: Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble

The gameplay experience from the preview suggests that not all starters will be readily available as soon as you start playing The Indigo Disk DLC. You must complete challenges to trigger their appearance.

3) Challenging double battles

Double battles will be a big part of the Terarium experience (Image via TPC)

Double battles were mostly absent from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet playthrough. However, The Indigo Disk reportedly features them in abundance. Notably, they will not be a walk in the park.

Trainers you encounter in the Terarium in the upcoming expansion pack will have high-level (60) critters and employ proper VGC-approved tactics in battle. According to reports, these tactics range from using Trick Room-centric teams to those that make strategic use of the Intimidate ability and so on.

This mechanic has most likely been introduced to draw more players into competitive Pokemon battling.

4) Machines will replace Pokemon Centers and Item Shops

Heal your own Pokemon (Image via TPC)

Your team is bound to get tired after battling wild critters and NPCs in the Terarium. During your playthrough of the main series games, including Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, this usually calls for a trip to the nearest Pokemon Center so that Nurse Joy can bring your team up to full health. However, inside the Terarium, you are left to your own as there are machines to heal your Pokemon.

The same applies to healing items and Poke Balls. You have to interact with a machine and purchase what you need, as there are no human-run shops in this area.

5) Items, including Tera Shards, can be picked up from the ground

Tera shards can be used to change a Pokemon's Tera type (Image via TPC)

Tera Shards form a critical part of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet experience as they help you Terastallize your Pocket Monster in different Tera Types per your needs. Once set to a type, you must use Tera Shards of a specific type to change the Tera Type of a critter.

As those who have played the Generation IX game know, these are relatively rare in the Paldea region. However, inside the Terarium, they are quite abundantly available. This can be helpful in trying out different strategies by switching the Tera Type on specific members of your team.

These crystals can be found scattered across the Terarium in The Indigo Disk. There will also be other items to collect as you explore this area.