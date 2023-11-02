The Pokemon Company announced earlier today that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC, titled The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk, will be released on December 14, 2023. This is the second of the two-part expansion pack for the Generation IX main series titles. The first part, The Teal Mask, came out on September 13, 2023.

The Teal Mask added a bunch of new creatures and brought back many old favorites to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet; The Indigo Disk is expected to do the same. Here is everything known about it so far.

When is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Indigo Disk DLC releasing?

Part 2 of The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero will be available for players across the world to play on December 13-14, 2023, depending on their location. Although the exact time of release wasn't announced, one can expect the content to be ready for download at 1 am UTC on the specified date.

The corresponding local times are as follows:

December 13, 5 pm PST

December 13, 7 pm CST

December 13, 8 pm EST

December 14, 1 am GMT

December 14, 2 am CEST

December 14, 6:30 am IST

December 14, 10 am KST/JST

December 14, 12 am AEDT

December 14, 2 pm NZDT

What to expect from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC

During this part of the DLC, players will be taken to the Blueberry Academy, where they will meet Director Cyrano. The underwater school features four different biomes, each of which features Pocket Monsters not found in Generation IX so far in the wild. This also includes all the starters from all the previous regions.

The school promises grueling battles against its Elite Four members: Lacey, Crispin, Amarys, and Drayton. You will also encounter Archaludon, the evolved form of Duraludon on Drayton's team.

Other than that, you will get the chance to interact with the new Legendary, Terapagos, as well as two Paradox Pokemon: Raging Bolt and Iron Crown.

You will have access to The Indigo Disk DLC if you have already purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion pack for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you haven't, you can get it for $34.99 USD and play The Teal Mask as well.