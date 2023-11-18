New leaks about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming The Indigo Disk DLC have surfaced, and they hint at a possible Dipplin evolution as well as potential abilities for the featured legendary creature, Terapagos. This information was compiled by a YouTube channel called aDrive based on X (previously Twitter) posts from Chinese leaker @Riddler_Khu.

The Pokemon Company announced earlier this month that The Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will come out on December 14, 2023. Before that happens, fans wishing to stay up-to-date with the latest leaks can read on.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information provided with a grain of salt.

Dipplin is expected to get an evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Dipplin was one of the new Pocket Monsters introduced in The Teal Mask DLC. It is a Grass and Dragon-type Pocket Monster that evolves from Applin when exposed to a Syrypy Apple.

Soon after its release, many trainers, including World Champion Wolfe Glick, noticed that it was able to hold the Eviolite item. This was interesting since only Pocket Monsters capable of evolving can hold it. This raised speculations about it getting a potential evolution in The Indigo Disk DLC.

Cryptic texts from @Riddler_Khu suggest that this is going to be the case, and the unannounced evolved form will be Kieran's ace in the second part of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet expansion pack.

Terapagos' abilities and base stats were hinted at by the latest Scarlet and Violet DLC leaks

Terapagos gameplay leaks hinted at by recent leaks (Image via X/@Riddler_Khu)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Indigo Disk will feature a new Legendary Pocket Monster called Terapagos. Images, as well as footage released by both official and unofficial sources, suggest that it will have two forms: a base form and a fully developed one.

According to @Riddler_Khu's leaks, the base form will primarily be there to "sell its cuteness," while the bigger one will have battle-related importance. There were also hints at both forms' abilities. The little one is allegedly going to be "immune to weezings gas." The bigger one is going to have a "defensive" ability.

Terapagos might have a very high BST (Image via X/@Riddler_Khu)

The leaks also suggested that the big form of Terapagos might have a base stat total higher than Arceus. Currently, Arceus boasts the highest BST in the Pokemon franchise, with 720 points to its name.

Shiny Spectrier and Shiny Enamorus (Image via X/@Riddler_Khu)

Lastly, there were suggestions of a new mechanic that could be used to catch Legendary Pocket Monsters in their shiny form. Considering how popular shiny hunting is among Pokemon fans, something like this, being part of The Indigo Disk DLC, has the potential to be highly well-received.