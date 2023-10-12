5 best Doubles teams in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation E

The Regulation E ruleset of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC has been applicable since October 1, 2023. This format will apply to all competitive battles in the game till January 2, 2024, and allows you to use creatures found in the Kitakami region of the Teal Mask DLC. This opens up numerous possibilities for new teams and strategies.
As such, with many old Pocket Monsters as well as the new Legendaries — Ogerpon, Fezendipiti, Okidogi, and Munkidori — in play, you might be looking for team suggestions to get started. This article will pitch five potential teams that make use of the newly available critters.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.
Top Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation E Doubles teams you must try
1) Physical Attack-focused Okidogi team
- Team Creator: X/@WandaLi11688951
- Rental Code: 7DF0QM
- Paste: https://pokepast.es/7dbfa2d67c8dcd4f
This team centers around Okidogi and its ability Guard Dog, which gives it immunity to Intimidate. In fact, it grants an Attack boost when Intimidated. This gives you a strong counter to Therian Landorus, both forms of Arcanine and Gyarados.
Ogerpone and Hisuian Arcanine are expected to bait out the Intimidate users. Meanwhile, Grimmsnarl is here to set up Light Screen and Reflect to help your team defensively. Rapid Strike Urshifu provides type coverage and additional damage pressure with Surging Strikes, while Flutter Mane is the Special Attack coverage on this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation E team.
2) Double Fairy Fezandipiti team
- Team Creator: X/@ChandyHolmes609
- Rental Code: WKTRGS
- Paste: https://pokepast.es/4ce10e3d70a0353c
This team focuses on Fezandipiti, an underexplored critter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation E. With double-spread moves and Toxic Chain ability, the critter can threaten Poison against bulky opponents, lending a substantial advantage in the subsequent turns.
This is a slightly different Ogerpon build, which is strong both defensively and offensively. You can set up with Swords Dance and heal with Horn Leech. This critter directly counters Water Urshifu.
The Chi-Yu and Flutter Mane combination is a strong and reliable combination, which covers most of the opponent's arsenal. The lineup is wrapped up by Therian Landorus and Dragonite, two other Regulation D meta staples that have been carried over.
3) Clangorous Soul Kommo-o and Psych Up Espeon team
- Team Creator: X/@NashVGC
- Rental Code: 188VTR
- Paste: https://pokepast.es/eb8aa454770f6606
First of all, this is not a very easy Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation E team to use. You must be precise with your positioning to extrapolate optimal value out of this lineup. That said, once you properly enable Kommo-o and Espeon, they can sweep through teams.
With one Clangarous Soul setup, Kommo-o can start knocking enemies out with STAB Drain Punch while healing back up. Steel Tera is ideal since it turns Kommo-o's 4x weakness into a resistance. Furthermore, Psych Up Espeon copies Kommo-o's boosts and deals a massive amount of Special damage.
Sinistcha can help the team with Hospitality healing and deal decent spread damage with Matcha Gotcha. Hisuian Arcanine and Iron Hands have a standard build, but King's Rock and Fling on Tornadus can catch opponents off guard and give you a free flinch.
4) Empoleon sweep team
- Team Creator: X/@MagnetmanVGC
- Rental Code: D6SD1R
- Paste: https://pokepast.es/18f58c79c9309daf
Empoleon, the Water-type Sinnoh starter, never got to relish the limelight before the Regulation E format of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC emerged. Here, this Assault Vest Special Attack build of the critter deals massive amounts of damage thanks to the ability Competitive.
To support Empoleon, you have the Aurora Veil from Alolan Ninetales and healing from Sinistcha. These creatures can also inflict decent chip damage with their multi-target moves.
Backing up Empoleon's Special Attack pressure, you can threaten physical damage using Roaring Moon, Urshifu, and Hisuian Arcanine. The lattermost can also lower incoming damage with its Intimidate ability.
5) Beginner-friendly team with Scarlet and Violet VGC classics
- Team Creator: X/@barudoru
- Rental Code: 21CC9P
- Paste: https://pokepast.es/e908778d8ef6444c
This team brings back classic picks from Regulation C and D and adds new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC Pocket Monsters to create powerful chemistry.
Iron Bundle and Volcarona are the Special type damage dealers, while Iron Hands and Gyarados provide physical coverage. Sinistcha and Alolan Ninetales heal and shield the team with supportive moves. They can also do solid chip damage with their spread moves.
This is by no means an exhaustive list of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation E teams. You can try these out and make alterations to suit your needs. You can also check out some of our Regulation D team picks and update them to fit the current meta.