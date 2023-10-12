5 best Doubles teams in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation E

The Regulation E ruleset of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC has been applicable since October 1, 2023. This format will apply to all competitive battles in the game till January 2, 2024, and allows you to use creatures found in the Kitakami region of the Teal Mask DLC. This opens up numerous possibilities for new teams and strategies.

As such, with many old Pocket Monsters as well as the new Legendaries — Ogerpon, Fezendipiti, Okidogi, and Munkidori — in play, you might be looking for team suggestions to get started. This article will pitch five potential teams that make use of the newly available critters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation E Doubles teams you must try

1) Physical Attack-focused Okidogi team

Physical Attack-focused Okidogi team (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Ability Moves Held Item Tera-type Nature EV Spread Okidogi Guard Dog Protect, Drain Punch, Knock Off, Bulk Up Leftovers Dragon Adamant 228 HP / 92 Atk / 4 Def / 76 SpD /108 Spe Grimsnarl Prankster Light Screen, Reflect, Spirit Break, Parting Shot Light Clay Ghost Impish 244 HP / 4 Atk / 196 Def / 60 SpD /4 Spe Flutter Mane Protosynthesis Moonblast, Dazzling Gleam, Shadow Ball, Power Gem Choice Specs Water Modest 180 HP / 188 Def / 36 SpA /4 SpD / 100 Spe Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon Mold Breaker Spiky Shield, Ivy Crudgel, Horn Leech, Stomping Tantrum Heathflame Mask Fire Adamant 188 HP / 156 Atk / 4 Def / 4 SpD / 156 Spe Rapid Strike Urshifu Unseen Fist Surging Strikes, Close Combat, Aqua Jet, U-Turn Choice Scarf Water Adamant 60 HP / 236 Atk / 4 Def /4 SpD / 204 Spe Hisuian Arcanine Intimidate Extreme Speed, Rock Slide, Flare Blitz, Tera Blast Assault Vest Fairy Adamant 68 HP / 196 Atk / 4 Def / 4 SpD / 236 Spe

Team Creator: X/@WandaLi11688951

Rental Code: 7DF0QM

Paste: https://pokepast.es/7dbfa2d67c8dcd4f

This team centers around Okidogi and its ability Guard Dog, which gives it immunity to Intimidate. In fact, it grants an Attack boost when Intimidated. This gives you a strong counter to Therian Landorus, both forms of Arcanine and Gyarados.

Ogerpone and Hisuian Arcanine are expected to bait out the Intimidate users. Meanwhile, Grimmsnarl is here to set up Light Screen and Reflect to help your team defensively. Rapid Strike Urshifu provides type coverage and additional damage pressure with Surging Strikes, while Flutter Mane is the Special Attack coverage on this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation E team.

2) Double Fairy Fezandipiti team

Double Fairy Fezandipiti team (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Ability Moves Held Item Tera-type Nature EV Spread Wellspring Mask Ogerpon Embody Aspect Swords Dance, Ivy Cudgel, Follow Me, Horn Leech Wellspring Mask Water Impish 252 HP / 4 Atk / 252 Def Fezandipiti Toxic Chain Icy Wind, Dzzling Gleam, Sludge Bomb, Protect Sitrus Berry Ghost Modest 244 HP / 68 Def / 172 SpA / 4 Sp Def / 20 Spe Flutter Mane Protosynthesis Moonblast, Dazzling Gleam, Icy Wind, Protect Booster Energy Fairy Timid 148 HP / 244 Def / 108 SpA / 4 SpD / 4 Spe Chi-Yu Beads of Ruin Heat Wave, Dark Pulse, Overheat, Protect Focus Sash Ghost Timid 4 HP / 252 SpA / 252 Spe Therian Forme Landorus Intimidate Stomping Tantrum, Tera Blast, U-Turn, Protect Safety Goggles Flying Adamant 252 HP / 36 Atk / 76 Def / 68 SpD / 76 Spe Dragonite Inner Focus Extreme Speed, Aerial Ace, Aqua Jet, Stomping Tantrum Choice Band Normal Adamant 132 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Def / 12 SpD / 108 Spe

Team Creator: X/@ChandyHolmes609

Rental Code: WKTRGS

Paste: https://pokepast.es/4ce10e3d70a0353c

This team focuses on Fezandipiti, an underexplored critter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation E. With double-spread moves and Toxic Chain ability, the critter can threaten Poison against bulky opponents, lending a substantial advantage in the subsequent turns.

This is a slightly different Ogerpon build, which is strong both defensively and offensively. You can set up with Swords Dance and heal with Horn Leech. This critter directly counters Water Urshifu.

The Chi-Yu and Flutter Mane combination is a strong and reliable combination, which covers most of the opponent's arsenal. The lineup is wrapped up by Therian Landorus and Dragonite, two other Regulation D meta staples that have been carried over.

3) Clangorous Soul Kommo-o and Psych Up Espeon team

Clangorous Soul Kommo-o and Psych Up Espeon team (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Ability Moves Held Item Tera-type Nature EV Spread Kommo-o Overcoat Drain Punch, Clangorous Soul, Protect, Iron Head Clear Amulet Steel Adamant 252 HP / 76 Atk / 4 Def / 60 SpD / 116 Spe Espeon Magic Bounce Psych Up, Draining Kiss, Stored Power, Protect Aguav Berry Fairy Modest 244 HP / 180 Def / 76 SpA / 4 SpD / 4 Spe Incarnate Forme Tornadus Prankster Bleakwind Storm, Taunt, Tailwind, Fling King's Rock Ghost Calm 252 HP / 92 Def / 4 SpA / 132 SpD / 28 Spe Iron Hands Quark Drive Wild Charge, Volt Switch, Drain Punch, Fake Out Assault Vest Water Adamant 84 HP / 212 Atk / 12 Def / 140 SpD / 60 Spe Hisuian Arcanine Intimidate Extreme Speed, Rock Slide, Flare Blitz, Head Smash Choice Band Normal Adamant 68 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Def / 4 SpD / 180 Spe Sinistcha Hospitality Trick Room, Rage Powder, Protect, Matcha Gotcha Sitrus Berry Water Bold 244 HP / 52 Def / 12 SpA / 196 SpD / 4 Spe

Team Creator: X/@NashVGC

Rental Code: 188VTR

Paste: https://pokepast.es/eb8aa454770f6606

First of all, this is not a very easy Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation E team to use. You must be precise with your positioning to extrapolate optimal value out of this lineup. That said, once you properly enable Kommo-o and Espeon, they can sweep through teams.

With one Clangarous Soul setup, Kommo-o can start knocking enemies out with STAB Drain Punch while healing back up. Steel Tera is ideal since it turns Kommo-o's 4x weakness into a resistance. Furthermore, Psych Up Espeon copies Kommo-o's boosts and deals a massive amount of Special damage.

Sinistcha can help the team with Hospitality healing and deal decent spread damage with Matcha Gotcha. Hisuian Arcanine and Iron Hands have a standard build, but King's Rock and Fling on Tornadus can catch opponents off guard and give you a free flinch.

4) Empoleon sweep team

Empoleon sweep team (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Ability Moves Held Item Tera-type Nature EV Spread Empoleoon Competitive Ice Beam, Hydro Pump, Flash Cannon, Vacuum Wave Assault Vest Grass Timid 4 HP / 100 Def / 4 SpA / 148 SpD / 252 Spe Alolan Ninetales Snow Warning Aurora Veil, Blizzard, Moonblast, Protect Light Clay Ghost Modest 4 HP / 252 SpA / 252 Spe Roaring Moon Protosynthesis Protect, Acrobatics, Knock Off, Dragon Dance Booster Energy Flying Jolly 4 HP / 220 Atk / 28 Def / 4 SpD / 252 Spe Sinistcha Hospitality Trick Room, Rage Powder, Strength Sap, Matcha Gotcha Rocky Helmet Water Modest 252 HP / 4 Def / 252 SpA Single Strike Urshifu Unseen Fist Close Combat, Wicked Blow, Sucker Punch, Protect Focus Sash Dark Adamant 68 HP / 228 Atk / 4 Def / 4 SpD / 204 Spe Hisuian Arcanine Intimidate Extreme Speed, Rock Slide, Flare Blitz, Protect Sitrus Berry Grass Adamant 244 HP / 44 Atk / 36 Def / 164 SpD / 20 Spe

Team Creator: X/@MagnetmanVGC

Rental Code: D6SD1R

Paste: https://pokepast.es/18f58c79c9309daf

Empoleon, the Water-type Sinnoh starter, never got to relish the limelight before the Regulation E format of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC emerged. Here, this Assault Vest Special Attack build of the critter deals massive amounts of damage thanks to the ability Competitive.

To support Empoleon, you have the Aurora Veil from Alolan Ninetales and healing from Sinistcha. These creatures can also inflict decent chip damage with their multi-target moves.

Backing up Empoleon's Special Attack pressure, you can threaten physical damage using Roaring Moon, Urshifu, and Hisuian Arcanine. The lattermost can also lower incoming damage with its Intimidate ability.

5) Beginner-friendly team with Scarlet and Violet VGC classics

Beginner-friendly team with Scarlet and Violet VGC classics (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Ability Moves Held Item Tera-type Nature EV Spread Sinistcha Hospitality Matcha Gotcha, Calm Mind, Rage Powder, Strength Sap Wiki Berry Dragon Bold 228 HP / 60 Def / 220 SpD Iron Bundle Quark Drive Hydro Pump, Icy Wind, Encore, Aurora Veil Booster Energy Poison Timid 252 HP / 4 Def / 100 SpA / 132 SpD / 20 Spe Volcarona Flame Body Quiver Dance, Heat Wave, Struggle Bug, Protect Leftovers Dragon Modest 252 HP / 100 SpA / 156 Spe Alolan Ninetales Snow Warning Blizzard, Freeze-Dry, Dazzling Gleam, Aurora Veil Choice Specs Fire Modest 20 HP / 4 Def / 252 SpA / 4 SpD / 228 Spe Iron Hands Quark Drive Wild Charge, Drain Punch, Heavy Slam, Fake Out Assault Vest Grass Adamant 76 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Def / 172 SpD / 4 Spe Gyrados Intimidate Waterfall, Tera Blast, Dragon Dance, Protect Sitrus Berry Flying Jolly 4 HP / 252 Atk / 252 Spe

Team Creator: X/@barudoru

Rental Code: 21CC9P

Paste: https://pokepast.es/e908778d8ef6444c

This team brings back classic picks from Regulation C and D and adds new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC Pocket Monsters to create powerful chemistry.

Iron Bundle and Volcarona are the Special type damage dealers, while Iron Hands and Gyarados provide physical coverage. Sinistcha and Alolan Ninetales heal and shield the team with supportive moves. They can also do solid chip damage with their spread moves.

This is by no means an exhaustive list of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation E teams. You can try these out and make alterations to suit your needs. You can also check out some of our Regulation D team picks and update them to fit the current meta.