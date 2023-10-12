Pokemon
5 best Doubles teams in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation E

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 12, 2023 18:52 GMT
Pokemon scarlet and violet vgc Regulation-E best doubles teams
Best Doubles teams in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation E (Image via The Pokemon Company/TPC)

The Regulation E ruleset of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC has been applicable since October 1, 2023. This format will apply to all competitive battles in the game till January 2, 2024, and allows you to use creatures found in the Kitakami region of the Teal Mask DLC. This opens up numerous possibilities for new teams and strategies.

As such, with many old Pocket Monsters as well as the new Legendaries — Ogerpon, Fezendipiti, Okidogi, and Munkidori — in play, you might be looking for team suggestions to get started. This article will pitch five potential teams that make use of the newly available critters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation E Doubles teams you must try

1) Physical Attack-focused Okidogi team

Physical Attack-focused Okidogi team (Image via TPC)
PokemonAbilityMovesHeld ItemTera-typeNatureEV Spread
OkidogiGuard DogProtect, Drain Punch, Knock Off, Bulk UpLeftoversDragonAdamant228 HP / 92 Atk / 4 Def / 76 SpD /108 Spe
GrimsnarlPranksterLight Screen, Reflect, Spirit Break, Parting ShotLight ClayGhostImpish244 HP / 4 Atk / 196 Def / 60 SpD /4 Spe
Flutter ManeProtosynthesisMoonblast, Dazzling Gleam, Shadow Ball, Power GemChoice SpecsWaterModest180 HP / 188 Def / 36 SpA /4 SpD / 100 Spe
Hearthflame Mask OgerponMold BreakerSpiky Shield, Ivy Crudgel, Horn Leech, Stomping TantrumHeathflame MaskFireAdamant188 HP / 156 Atk / 4 Def / 4 SpD / 156 Spe
Rapid Strike UrshifuUnseen FistSurging Strikes, Close Combat, Aqua Jet, U-TurnChoice ScarfWaterAdamant60 HP / 236 Atk / 4 Def /4 SpD / 204 Spe
Hisuian ArcanineIntimidateExtreme Speed, Rock Slide, Flare Blitz, Tera BlastAssault VestFairyAdamant68 HP / 196 Atk / 4 Def / 4 SpD / 236 Spe

This team centers around Okidogi and its ability Guard Dog, which gives it immunity to Intimidate. In fact, it grants an Attack boost when Intimidated. This gives you a strong counter to Therian Landorus, both forms of Arcanine and Gyarados.

Ogerpone and Hisuian Arcanine are expected to bait out the Intimidate users. Meanwhile, Grimmsnarl is here to set up Light Screen and Reflect to help your team defensively. Rapid Strike Urshifu provides type coverage and additional damage pressure with Surging Strikes, while Flutter Mane is the Special Attack coverage on this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation E team.

2) Double Fairy Fezandipiti team

Double Fairy Fezandipiti team (Image via TPC)
PokemonAbilityMovesHeld ItemTera-typeNatureEV Spread
Wellspring Mask OgerponEmbody AspectSwords Dance, Ivy Cudgel, Follow Me, Horn LeechWellspring MaskWaterImpish252 HP / 4 Atk / 252 Def
FezandipitiToxic ChainIcy Wind, Dzzling Gleam, Sludge Bomb, ProtectSitrus BerryGhostModest244 HP / 68 Def / 172 SpA / 4 Sp Def / 20 Spe
Flutter ManeProtosynthesisMoonblast, Dazzling Gleam, Icy Wind, ProtectBooster EnergyFairyTimid148 HP / 244 Def / 108 SpA / 4 SpD / 4 Spe
Chi-YuBeads of RuinHeat Wave, Dark Pulse, Overheat, ProtectFocus SashGhostTimid4 HP / 252 SpA / 252 Spe
Therian Forme LandorusIntimidateStomping Tantrum, Tera Blast, U-Turn, ProtectSafety GogglesFlyingAdamant252 HP / 36 Atk / 76 Def / 68 SpD / 76 Spe
DragoniteInner FocusExtreme Speed, Aerial Ace, Aqua Jet, Stomping TantrumChoice BandNormalAdamant132 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Def / 12 SpD / 108 Spe

This team focuses on Fezandipiti, an underexplored critter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation E. With double-spread moves and Toxic Chain ability, the critter can threaten Poison against bulky opponents, lending a substantial advantage in the subsequent turns.

This is a slightly different Ogerpon build, which is strong both defensively and offensively. You can set up with Swords Dance and heal with Horn Leech. This critter directly counters Water Urshifu.

The Chi-Yu and Flutter Mane combination is a strong and reliable combination, which covers most of the opponent's arsenal. The lineup is wrapped up by Therian Landorus and Dragonite, two other Regulation D meta staples that have been carried over.

3) Clangorous Soul Kommo-o and Psych Up Espeon team

Clangorous Soul Kommo-o and Psych Up Espeon team (Image via TPC)
PokemonAbilityMovesHeld ItemTera-typeNatureEV Spread
Kommo-oOvercoatDrain Punch, Clangorous Soul, Protect, Iron HeadClear AmuletSteelAdamant252 HP / 76 Atk / 4 Def / 60 SpD / 116 Spe
EspeonMagic BouncePsych Up, Draining Kiss, Stored Power, ProtectAguav BerryFairyModest244 HP / 180 Def / 76 SpA / 4 SpD / 4 Spe
Incarnate Forme TornadusPranksterBleakwind Storm, Taunt, Tailwind, FlingKing's RockGhostCalm252 HP / 92 Def / 4 SpA / 132 SpD / 28 Spe
Iron HandsQuark DriveWild Charge, Volt Switch, Drain Punch, Fake OutAssault VestWaterAdamant84 HP / 212 Atk / 12 Def / 140 SpD / 60 Spe
Hisuian ArcanineIntimidateExtreme Speed, Rock Slide, Flare Blitz, Head SmashChoice BandNormalAdamant68 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Def / 4 SpD / 180 Spe
SinistchaHospitalityTrick Room, Rage Powder, Protect, Matcha GotchaSitrus BerryWaterBold244 HP / 52 Def / 12 SpA / 196 SpD / 4 Spe

First of all, this is not a very easy Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation E team to use. You must be precise with your positioning to extrapolate optimal value out of this lineup. That said, once you properly enable Kommo-o and Espeon, they can sweep through teams.

With one Clangarous Soul setup, Kommo-o can start knocking enemies out with STAB Drain Punch while healing back up. Steel Tera is ideal since it turns Kommo-o's 4x weakness into a resistance. Furthermore, Psych Up Espeon copies Kommo-o's boosts and deals a massive amount of Special damage.

Sinistcha can help the team with Hospitality healing and deal decent spread damage with Matcha Gotcha. Hisuian Arcanine and Iron Hands have a standard build, but King's Rock and Fling on Tornadus can catch opponents off guard and give you a free flinch.

4) Empoleon sweep team

Empoleon sweep team (Image via TPC)
PokemonAbilityMovesHeld ItemTera-typeNatureEV Spread
EmpoleoonCompetitiveIce Beam, Hydro Pump, Flash Cannon, Vacuum WaveAssault VestGrassTimid4 HP / 100 Def / 4 SpA / 148 SpD / 252 Spe
Alolan NinetalesSnow WarningAurora Veil, Blizzard, Moonblast, ProtectLight ClayGhostModest4 HP / 252 SpA / 252 Spe
Roaring MoonProtosynthesisProtect, Acrobatics, Knock Off, Dragon DanceBooster EnergyFlyingJolly4 HP / 220 Atk / 28 Def / 4 SpD / 252 Spe
SinistchaHospitalityTrick Room, Rage Powder, Strength Sap, Matcha GotchaRocky HelmetWaterModest252 HP / 4 Def / 252 SpA
Single Strike UrshifuUnseen FistClose Combat, Wicked Blow, Sucker Punch, ProtectFocus SashDarkAdamant68 HP / 228 Atk / 4 Def / 4 SpD / 204 Spe
Hisuian ArcanineIntimidateExtreme Speed, Rock Slide, Flare Blitz, ProtectSitrus BerryGrassAdamant244 HP / 44 Atk / 36 Def / 164 SpD / 20 Spe

Empoleon, the Water-type Sinnoh starter, never got to relish the limelight before the Regulation E format of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC emerged. Here, this Assault Vest Special Attack build of the critter deals massive amounts of damage thanks to the ability Competitive.

To support Empoleon, you have the Aurora Veil from Alolan Ninetales and healing from Sinistcha. These creatures can also inflict decent chip damage with their multi-target moves.

Backing up Empoleon's Special Attack pressure, you can threaten physical damage using Roaring Moon, Urshifu, and Hisuian Arcanine. The lattermost can also lower incoming damage with its Intimidate ability.

5) Beginner-friendly team with Scarlet and Violet VGC classics

Beginner-friendly team with Scarlet and Violet VGC classics (Image via TPC)
PokemonAbilityMovesHeld ItemTera-typeNatureEV Spread
SinistchaHospitalityMatcha Gotcha, Calm Mind, Rage Powder, Strength SapWiki BerryDragonBold228 HP / 60 Def / 220 SpD
Iron BundleQuark DriveHydro Pump, Icy Wind, Encore, Aurora VeilBooster EnergyPoisonTimid252 HP / 4 Def / 100 SpA / 132 SpD / 20 Spe
VolcaronaFlame BodyQuiver Dance, Heat Wave, Struggle Bug, ProtectLeftoversDragonModest252 HP / 100 SpA / 156 Spe
Alolan NinetalesSnow WarningBlizzard, Freeze-Dry, Dazzling Gleam, Aurora VeilChoice SpecsFireModest20 HP / 4 Def / 252 SpA / 4 SpD / 228 Spe
Iron HandsQuark DriveWild Charge, Drain Punch, Heavy Slam, Fake OutAssault VestGrassAdamant76 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Def / 172 SpD / 4 Spe
GyradosIntimidateWaterfall, Tera Blast, Dragon Dance, ProtectSitrus BerryFlyingJolly4 HP / 252 Atk / 252 Spe

This team brings back classic picks from Regulation C and D and adds new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC Pocket Monsters to create powerful chemistry.

Iron Bundle and Volcarona are the Special type damage dealers, while Iron Hands and Gyarados provide physical coverage. Sinistcha and Alolan Ninetales heal and shield the team with supportive moves. They can also do solid chip damage with their spread moves.

This is by no means an exhaustive list of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation E teams. You can try these out and make alterations to suit your needs. You can also check out some of our Regulation D team picks and update them to fit the current meta.

