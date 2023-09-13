Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Where to find Jangmo-o, Hakamo-o, and Kommo-o?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC Part 1: The Teal Mask is out as of September 13, 2023. Before the mascot of the Scarlet version, Koraidon, came into being, there was Kommo-o, the OG Fighting- and Dragon-type. With this update to the Generation IX titles, players can finally get their hands on the pseudo-legendary Dragon from the Alola Region.

Being a pseudo-legendary creature, it is not going to be a common spawn in the game, and you might not find it off the bat. This guide should help you locate its baby form, Jangmo-o and then you can evolve it into Hakamo-o and subsequently into Kommo-o.

Where to find Jangmo-o in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Jangmo-o location (Image via Nintendo)

To find the base form of the Alolan pseudo-legendary, head over to the northern edge of the Paradise Barrens area in the Kitakami Region. Exploring the area under the foothills will give you a good chance of encountering a Jangmo-o.

Jangmo-o, unlike its evolutions, is a pure Dragon-type Pocket Monster and has the following stats:

HP: 45

45 Attack: 55

55 Defense: 65

65 Sp. Attack: 45

45 Sp. Defense: 45

45 Speed: 45

As you can tell, it is not the strongest creature out there, and you should do well to evolve it before using it in battle.

Where to find Hakamo-o in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Hakomo-o in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hakomo-o is the evolved form of Jagmo-o. At the moment, the only way to have a Hakomo-o appears to be via evolution. It may be later discovered that Hakomo-o has a negligible spawn rate, but that data is insufficient as of this writing.

With this evolution, the creature gains the secondary Fighting-type. As a result, it gains resistance to Dark and Rock-type attacks, but becomes 4x weak to Fairies and now has an additional weakness to Flying-type moves.

Hakomo-o has the following stats:

HP: 55

55 Attack: 75

75 Defense: 90

90 Sp. Attack: 65

65 Sp. Defense: 70

70 Speed: 65

Where to find Kommo-o in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Kommo-o in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kommo-o is the evolved form of Hakomo-o. Like its pre-evolution, it is unlikely you will find Kommo-o directly in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC. Therefore, your best bet is to evolve Jagmo-o into Hakomo-o and then into Kommo-o.

Kommo-o has the following stats:

HP: 75

75 Attack: 110

110 Defense: 125

125 Sp. Attack: 100

100 Sp. Defense: 105

105 Speed: 85

It is the only known Pokemon capable of learning the moves Clanging Scales and Clangorous Soul.

How to evolve Jangmo-o into Kommo-o in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Jangmo-o evolves into Hakomo-o starting at level 35, and the final evolution into Kommo-o takes place starting at level 45. This is one of the lowest evolution requirements among all the pseudo-legendary Pokemon spanning all regions. To level up fast, you can use items like EXP Candy or Rare Candy.

Along with these critters, you can catch many new and returning Pokemon in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC