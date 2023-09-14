Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Obtaining Sinnoh Starters guide

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC, known as The Teal Mask, has finally arrived. With it comes new Pocket Monsters from the land of Kitakami but also some returning faces. The latter includes the starter 'mons from the Sinnoh region: Piplup, Chimchar, and Turtwig. However, you won't find these critters roaming around in the wilds of Kitakami.

Instead, you will have to rely on an alternative method, and you'll only be able to obtain one of the Sinnoh region starters afterward. Since this is the case, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players may have to trade for the other two starters or import them from Pokemon HOME.

For Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players still making their way in The Teal Mask, it doesn't hurt to go over just how to acquire the Sinnoh starters.

How to get Piplup, Chimchar, and Turtwig in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Once you have touched down in the land of Kitakami, you'll want to seek out a familiar face. Specifically, you will want to find Jacq, who followed you on your school trip to the new region. Fortunately, he won't be tough to track down, as he spends his time right outside of Mossui Town.

By speaking with Jacq, you will receive an egg that contains a randomized Sinnoh region starter when it hatches. Jacq will only give you one egg, so you will need to trade with other trainers to acquire the starters you didn't get or use the transfer function in Pokemon HOME.

How to get your free Sinnoh starter in The Teal Mask

Once you've reached Mossui Town and can leave the area, follow the town's eastern road. You'll find Jacq off to the side of the road after crossing the bridge out of Mossui. Approach Jacq to trigger a picnic cutscene, and he will provide you with your egg at the end. From here, simply keep the egg in your party and roam Kitakami until the egg hatches. This can be sped up by having a Pokemon in your team with the abilities Flame Body, Magma Armor, or Steam Engine. Once the egg hatches, you'll receive either Chimchar, Piplup, or Turtwig.

Evolving Chimchar, Piplup, and Turtwig in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

After hatching your Sinnoh region starter, you need to train and level up the creature to evolve it to its final form. This shouldn't be too difficult thanks to Scarlet and Violet's team experience gain, so you simply have to keep winning battles until your starter evolves. However, using the starter in battle increases its total XP yield.

What level does each Sinnoh starter evolve at?

Chimchar - Evolves into Monferno at level 14 and Infernape at level 36.

- Evolves into Monferno at level 14 and Infernape at level 36. Piplup - Evolves into Prinplup at level 16 and Empoleon at level 36.

- Evolves into Prinplup at level 16 and Empoleon at level 36. Turtwig - Evolves into Grotle at level 18 and Torterra at level 32.

Simply hatch the starter and train it through battling. The good news is that there are plenty of new and returning Pokemon to train against Kitakami, and you can always breed your starter and trade an extra to receive the ones you didn't get from Jacq's egg.