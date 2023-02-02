Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What are Egg Moves and how to get them

As competitive battling makes its way into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, many new trainers may be tempted to try out online ranked battles. Of course, this means players will have to perfectly build at least six different creatures to stand a chance in the well-established metagame.

When it comes to constructing the perfect battler in any Pokemon game, a lot of different factors must be taken into consideration. Like building a machine, each Pocket Monster is comprised of different parts, with each factor culminating in a well-balanced contender made for fulfilling a specific role in its trainer's party.

No factor is more important in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet than what moveset a creature has. A Pokemon's role on a team can usually be determined by one or two specific moves that it learns. However, some attacks are walled off and can only be learned via something known as an Egg Move.

Understanding Egg Moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Eggs can be generated through Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's picnic mechanic (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Egg moves are attacks that players can only teach Pokemon via breeding. For this reason, creatures that cannot be bred (like Legendary Pokemon) cannot learn Egg Moves. As a result, in order to understand Egg Moves, one must first have a solid grasp on the process that goes into breeding Pokemon.

The breeding mechanic was recently overhauled in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as the only way to breed Pokemon is by having two of the opposite sex and starting a picnic. Only the parents of the potential offspring can be in the party. After a while, players can check the basket at the front of the table to collect their new eggs.

There is another way to get Egg Moves that was introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which requires the use of the battle item, the Mirror Herb. It is more complicated than breeding two Pokemon, but it still requires the trainer to have two creatures during a picnic.

In short, it requires one Pokemon (referred to as the holder) to hold the Mirror Herb. It also requires a creature with an Egg Move that the holder can learn, referred to as the parent. The holder must have an empty move slot and must be left in a picnic alone with the parent. After a while, the holder will receive the Egg Move in the vacant slot.

The Mirror Herb method is useful for players who have already found their desired Pokemon with the right nature, IVs, and ability through wild encounters or Tera Raids. With this method, they only need to clear a move slot rather than trying to breed for the perfect egg move and then worrying about other details.

Overall, most players tend to prefer breeding their Pokemon. An experienced breeder will know what Egg Moves they want on the offspring and will have accommodations ready in advance. This will also allow them to breed for IVs, natures, and hidden abilities while also getting the desired Egg Moves.

