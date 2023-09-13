What is the recommended level to start Teal Mask in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The Teal Mask DLC has been one of the most anticipated updates this year for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Now, gamers will finally get to try everything that the new expansion has to offer in-game. The Teal Mask DLC introduces a fair bit of new playable content along with quality-of-life updates and performance improvements.

There will also be more difficult encounters in the game, which is one of the reasons why some are wondering what the recommended level is to start with when playing the new content.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s base game allowed players to max out their Pokemon at level 100, along with improving their IVs. However, when it came to the main opponents and encounters linked to the story mode, the max enemy cap was around 66, which was the final Rivals Battle.

As the Teal Mask is a continuation of the base game, players would expect it to be harder than the previous content and wonder what the recommended level is to start the DLC. Read on to learn more.

When should you start the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC?

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask update introduces a quality-of-life feature called level scaling. This means that wild Pokemon and other new enemies in the update will be somewhere around the level that your Pokemon are at.

So if you have maxed out your Pokemon and have taken them to level 100 while at the same time perfecting their IV, the encounters in the new DLC will start at level 60 and then slowly ramp up until they hit the cap.

The cap is expected to be either level 90 or 100, which is why if you have maxed out your Pokemon, you will find the early portions of the expansion significantly easier. Hence, to make it more challenging from the start, the recommended levels that you should start Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask are:

If you want to start Teal Mask after the main story: Level 60 to 70

If you want to start the Teal Mask on a new game: Level 10 to 20

The level scaling feature will allow for a more balanced gameplay and will offer you a more competitive experience in the new expansion. However, if you wish to breeze through the new content, you can always max out your Pokemon and then tackle the DLC.

This will make the most difficult encounters in the game significantly easier, which is helpful, especially if you are struggling.