Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Is there Level Cap and Level Scaling?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s highly anticipated DLC, The Teal Mask, has finally dropped, and there are many things players are curious about including the level cap. The base game allowed players to take their Pokemon to level 100 and optimize them with EV training by maxing out their IVs. Hence, unsurprisingly, many players are worried that the DLC will start out too easy for them especially because they are incredibly over-leveled for the new content.

Thus, the community wonders if Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask will have a level cap system to up the difficulty for them as they make progress. Additionally, those who have not completed the main story and the Victory Road want to know if there is level scaling for them to have an easier time playing the new content. This article explains more.

Is there a new level cap in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask?

There is a new level cap in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC, and while the cap value is yet to be revealed, many in the community who have played it are placing it at either 90 or 100.

For players conquering the Victory Road and then moving on to defeat the Elite Four and each of the Rival battles, the max cap enemy that they will face is 66, which is the final battle. Hence, it is fairly easy to overlevel one’s Pokemon for easier gameplay during these late-game encounters.

So when players who have completed the base game start off with the Teal Mask DLC, they will encounter Pokemon that are around level 60. Their level will progressively climb as they make their way through the open world.

Is there level scaling in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask does have level scaling and it will allow those who have not maxed out their Pokemon’s level and IV to have an easier time with the new content.

For players who have completed Victory Road, and have left the game at that, their Pokemon should be somewhere around level 60. After starting the new content, they will face Pokemon placed within that level, making it easier to catch them.

Those who have not completed the base game and are at a much lower level will also find Pokemon close to their level.

Level scaling is one of the better quality-of-life features introduced with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask.