Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Jacq's mystery Egg guide

The first half of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's expansion pass, The Teal Mask, is finally here. With this new release comes a new wave of content for players to enjoy. One of these is in the form of a new map to explore—the land of Kitakami. In regular Pokemon game fashion, this new map is filled with tons of Easter Eggs and details for players to discover.

One of these many details you can discover involves the beloved Professor Jacq and his mysterious egg that you can hatch for him. Given how new the DLC is, many may not have discovered this event or may not have had the time to hatch the mysterious egg. Here's what you need to know about this event in the newest content for the latest Pokemon games.

Everything to know about Jacq's Mystery Egg in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Of course, the first thing you will need is access to the land of Kitakami in the first place. This means you will be required to have the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC purchased in order to access this event. The DLC can be purchased from the Nintendo Switch eShop or directly from the game via its main menu, accessed by pressing the X button on the controller.

Once the content has been enabled, make your way to the main academy in your game of choice. Here, you will meet a character named Briar, who will offer to take you to Kitakami for a school field trip. This will start the story for the Teal Mask. Once you are free to roam around the land of Kitakami, you will want to make your way east of Mossui Town under a big tree.

Here, you will meet Jacq, who asks if you are enjoying the school trip before revealing what he's been watching lately—a mysterious Pokemon egg. He will then offer you the egg and task you with hatching it to see what comes out. Afterward, he will give you the egg, and you can either choose to place it in your party or your Pokemon storage.

Piplup as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This egg that you receive will contain one of the three possible starter Pokemon hailing from the Sinnoh region. These creatures are Piplup, Turtwig, or Chimchar. With this being the only egg from Jacq that you can receive, you should save your game before talking to Jacq so you can get the starter you want. It may be possible for the creature that hatches from this egg to be shiny as well.

Of course, this is not the only way you can get these starter Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, doing so will require at least one other game and the Pokemon Home app for the Nintendo Switch. The best way you can get all three starters and transfer them to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is by using Pokemon Legends: Arceus, as multiples of these creatures can be found at various parts of the game.