Who is Ms. Briar? Exploring Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask new character

The long-awaited Teal Mask portion of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC has finally dropped, and with it comes a wave of new characters and creatures for players to find. One of the most important characters in the entire expansion pass that players have gotten to see already is Briar, the character you meet before you can experience the new worlds the expansion pass has to offer.

While many will just be excited to see the new content, Briar is one of the characters that is not only important to the story of the DLC but has ties to the lore of the Paldea region as a whole. So just who is Briar? What makes her so important compared to the other characters you will meet on your journey?

Everything to know about Briar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Briar is a teacher from the Blueberry Academy who takes you from your school to the DLC content in both the Teal Mask and Indigo Disk DLCs. What many may initially notice right away is her odd choice of wardrobe. Briar is one of the few characters throughout the franchise that has a different appearance depending on the version you meet her on. Her pants and jacket switch between red and purple depending on the version of the game.

The markings on her jacket are also callbacks to the Scarlet or Violet Book, one of the most important items in Paldea's lore. This is because Briar is related to Heath, the author of the books and one of the first people to set foot in Area Zero.

Another detail you may notice is Briar's earrings. These symbols are seen everywhere in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Most prominently, these same symbols are seen when Terastillizing Pokemon in battle. With Briar being a teacher from Blueberry Academy, a facility in the Indigo Disk DLC, it could be quite some time before we get a conclusion to her story.

What is the main lore for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Zero Lab, one of the most important places in Paldea, as seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Briar showing Game Freak's interest in bringing more light to the narrative of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, many players may want a refresher on what exactly happened in the game's lore. Since the name of the DLC is "Hidden Treasure of Area Zero," it can be figured that this place in the Paldea region holds incredible significance.

Area Zero and the Great Crater of Paldea, where the area lies was created one million years before the games took place. 2,000 years before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet took place, the Emperor of Paldea greenlit countless expeditions of the Great Crater to find the treasure that was allegedly hiding in the crater, but to no avail. The empire soon fell following its lack of funding due to the Emperor's countless searches of the seemingly empty crater.

The most important part comes 200 years before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet take place. This was when the first successful expedition of the crater occurred, and the Scarlet or Violet book was written by Heath. However, the findings of the team were so unbelievable that nobody took them seriously, and the team was discredited.

The next major events to take place in the region follow the player and their friends as they explore the Paldea region and its numerous environments. Find out what happens next in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion pass.