Who is Poltchageist? Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero trailer showcases new creature

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC expansion, The Teal Mask, is slated to be released on September 13, 2023. Trainers will venture to the land of Kitakami, where new adventures, characters, and Pocket Monsters await. One such creature was recently revealed in a trailer by The Pokemon Company International known as Poltchageist, a Grass/Ghost-type species.

Poltchageist seems similar to Sinistea and Polteageist in many regards, indicating it may be a variant species, as fans have seen with the likes of Wiglett/Wugtrio in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, there are some aspects of the Pocket Monster that set it apart from Sinistea and Polteageist.

For Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans who may have missed this new creature's announcement trailer, it doesn't hurt to review what we know about Poltchageist so far.

What to know about Poltchageist in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Poltchageist appears to come from a possessed jar of Matcha, according to its reveal trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Two trailers have been recently released surrounding Poltchageist's inclusion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that may give trainers some insight into its behavior and other details. Based on Poltchageist's reveal trailer, players have learned this Kitakami native is a Grass/Ghost-type that possesses a friendly relationship with the likes of Polteageist.

Additionally, like Sinistea, Poltchageist appears to have a spiral denoting its weak spot. The subsequent trailer after the creature's reveal, known as "The Haunting Tale of Poltchageist," shows even more information about this new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet addition.

Poltchageist repairs an electrical outlet in its Pokemon Scarlet and Violet story trailer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

According to the legend in the trailer, Poltchageist is the result of an ancient Kitakami tea master. His strident pursuit of tea ceremony perfection left him without any friends or company before passing out due to exhaustion. However, his tea caddy would continue to change hands over the years until it began to take on a life of its own, becoming Poltchageist.

The Pokemon began to find other humans, sprinkle them with Matcha to sap their life force, and took particular umbrage with broken teacups. Be that as it may, Poltchageist also used its mystic Matcha to repair various objects, including a phone, an electrical outlet, the headlights of a car, and even a Tinkaton's hammer.

According to Kitakami lore, children who are wasteful with their food are at risk of being sprayed with Poltchageist's Matcha. The creature is observed with respect and an offering to avoid humans having their life force drained. Adding Matcha as a flavoring is also forbidden for fear of upsetting this species.

According to available information, Poltchageist isn't all bad. It can repair broken objects and also has an ability known as Hospitality, which appears to heal its allies when it emerges on the battlefield.

It's unclear as to where trainers will encounter Poltchageist in The Teal Mask DLC expansion or what moves and IVs the species may have. Despite this, Poltchageist appears to fit perfectly with the overall aesthetic of the land of Kitakami and may make a great first impression on players' Pokemon teams.