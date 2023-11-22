Pokemon Scarlet and Violet next 7-star Tera Raid Battle features Hisuian Samurott

With Mighty Eevee leaving the spotlight, details about the next Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raid have been shared, featuring the formidable Hisuian Samurott. Given that this beast cannot normally be encountered in Paldea, the event will mark the best opportunity for trainers to catch it, provided they can defeat it in the Tera Raid battle.

The Pokemon Company usually utilizes 7-star Tera Raid Battle events to introduce Pocket Monsters from earlier generations that are not available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Earlier features include the likes of Charizard, Delphox, Mewtwo, Chesnaught, Decidueye, and more.

Mighty Hisuian Samurott will appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet next as 7-star Tera Raid Battle boss

Hisuian Samurott will be available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's 7-star Tera Raids in two phases. The event's schedule is as follows:

The first phase will begin on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will continue until Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

The second phase will begin on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will continue until Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

The official announcement states that Hisuian Samurott may once again be provided in-game in the future or made available through other methods.

Expand Tweet

Hisuian Samurott will have the Mightiest Mark, signifying a Pocket Monster that has been defeated and caught in a 7-star black crystal Tera Raid Battle. It will feature the Water Tera Type. Trainers will have to account for the latter during their preparations for the battle should they wish to easily defeat the creature.

Catching Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will allow trainers to breed it with a Ditto and get their hands on an Oshawott, which can then be evolved into a Dewott.

Trainers need to keep in mind that evolving Dewott will not result in a Hisuian variant of Samurott since the latter is a region-exclusive. They will have to transfer Oshawott or Dewott to Pokemon Legends Arceus, evolve it to Hisuian Samurott there, and then transfer it back to Scarlet and Violet.

To participate in the Hisuian Samurott 7-star Tera Raid Battle event, players will need to update their Poke Portal News to its latest version. Furthermore, those who want to play online with other trainers will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.