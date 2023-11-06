Pokemon GO Virizion in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Virizion is a significantly iconic legendary Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO, and it is making its way back to five-star raids in this game. You can participate in Virizion five-star raids from Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10 am local time through Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10 am local time. You can also participate in Virizion’s Raid Hour on November 15, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Virizion in GO PvP and PvE. We will also walk you through the strengths, weaknesses, and counters you can use for Virizion in GO.

Best PvE moveset for Virizion in Pokemon GO

Best offensive PvE moveset for Virizion

Virizion in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best offensive PvE moveset for Virizion in GO would be Double Kick as the Fast move, along with Sacred Sword and Leaf Blade as the Charged moves.

You will be using Double Kick and Sacred Sword as the primary moves for Virizion. Since they match the elemental typing of Virizion, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Virizion

Since Virizion is a legendary beast, you cannot use it as a Gym defender. There are other Fighting-type defenders, like Gyarados, that do a great job at defending gyms for you.

Is Virizion good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Virizion boasts one of the best movesets when it comes to Fighting-type creatures. However, it does not have a strong attack stat to do justice to the powerful moveset.

As a result, you will come across better alternatives in both Fighting- and Grass-type departments.

Best PvP moveset for Virizion in Pokemon GO

Double Kick as the Fast move, along with Leaf Blade and Sacred Sword as the Charged moves, would be the best PvP moveset for Virizion in GO.

Is Virizion good in Pokemon GO PvP?

When it comes to the Great League, you cannot use a Virizion as you will not be able to catch this deer-like beast with a Combat Power under or at 1,500.

In the Ultra League, Virizion sees a lot of utility owing to its impressive bulk stat. With 229 defense and 209 stamina, Virizion can tank a lot of attacks from its enemies.

It is particularly useful against Giratina in this format of the GO Battle League, as Virizion performs very well against Dark- and Steel-type creatures.

Virizion’s Grass typing also makes it potent against Water-type giants like Swampert and Gyarados. However, you need to watch out for the Psychic-type monsters as they have the potential to wipe Virizion off the map.

Virizion Pokemon GO strengths and weaknesses

Virizion is a dual-Fighting- and Grass-type beast. This makes it vulnerable to the following typings:

Fairy

Fire

Flying

Ice

Poison

Psychic

Virizion is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Dark

Electric

Grass

Ground

Rock

Water

All moves that Virizion can learn in Pokemon GO

Virizion can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Quick Attack

Zen Headbutt

Double Kick

Charged moves:

Close Combat

Leaf Blade

Stone Edge

Sacred Sword

Best counters for Virizion in Pokemon GO

Moltress

Rayquaza

Hinchkrow

Galarian Articuno

Yveltal

Staraptor

Baraviary

Tornadus

Kartana

Aside from these aforementioned monsters, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Virizion.