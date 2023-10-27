Best team for Lugia and Shadow Lugia in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is going to witness the return of Shadow Lugia during the Halloween 2023 installment of the Team GO Rocket Takeover. While the main event is going to last from October 26, 2023, to October 31, 2023, you will be able to encounter Shadow Lugia in Shadow Raids on October 28 and 29, 2023.

In its shadow form, Lugia’s attack stat is multiplied 1.2 times, and its defense stat is multiplied by 0.8. In this article, we will walk you through the best teams for Lugia and its shadow variant in this game, including the attacks of all the creatures and the opponents that you can defeat.

Best team for Lugia/Shadow Lugia in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Lugia in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Lugia/Shadow Lugia in the Great League:

Diggersby in the Lead

Froslass as the Safe Swap

Shadow Lugia as the Closer

This team is the best in terms of elemental typing coverage. However, if you play with it, you will understand that this team can stand its ground against a lot of popular matchups in this format of the Pokemon GO Battle League.

With Shadow Lugia being the anchor, you will have a lot of hard-hitting moves up your sleeve to dish out constant damage.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Diggersby Mud Shot Scorching Sands, Hyper Beam Froslass Powder Snow Avalanche, Shadow Ball Shadow Lugia Dragon Tail Aeroblast, Sky Attack

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Carbink, Medicham, Lickitung, Registeel, Gligar, Steelix, Scrafty, Sableye, Galarian Stunfisk, Pelipper, Cresselia, Serperior, Vigoroth, Quagsire, and Defense Forme Deoxys.

Best team for Lugia/Shadow Lugia in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Lugia in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Lugia/Shadow Lugia in the Ultra League:

Empoleon in the Lead

Lugia as the Safe Swap

Shadow Granbull as the Closer

Lugia and Shadow Granbull are going to be extremely useful in this team. They have amazing bulk and dish out a significant amount of damage to their enemies, respectively.

Pairing them up with Empoleon gives you a fair bit of elemental typing coverage.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Empoleon Waterfall Hydro Cannon, Blizzard Lugia Dragon Tail Aeroblast, Sky Attack Shadow Granbull Charm Crunch, Play Rough

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Charizard, Aurorus, Pidgeot, Guzzlord, Gliscor, Steelix, Cobalion, Cresselia, Virizion, Poliwrath, Mandibuzz, and Tapu Fini.

Best team for Lugia/Shadow Lugia in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Lugia in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Lugia/Shadow Lugia in the Master League:

Therian Forme Landorus in the Lead

Yveltal as the Safe Swap

Lugia as the Closer

It is in the open Master League where Lugia and its shadow variant show what they are truly capable of. This is due to the fact that there is no Combat Power restriction in this format of the GO Battle League.

This team has some serious hard hitters. Yveltal and Lugia, with moves like Aeroblast and Oblivion Wing, will never fail to deliver devastating blows to your enemies. With Lugia’s massive Stamina stat of over 300, you can play without worrying about shields. You will almost always have a shield advantage with this team in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Therian Landorus Mud Shot Superpower, Stone Edge Yveltal Snarl Dark Pulse, Oblivion Wing Lugia Dragon Tail Aeroblast, Sky Attack

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Yveltal, Gyarados, Ursaluna, Altered Forme Giratina, Groudon, Reshiram, Zekrom, Xerneas, Dragonite, and Palkia.