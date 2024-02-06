Pokemon GO Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed: Drampa debut, event bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed is finally online, with trainers around the world getting to participate in the proceedings. The event marks the debut of Drampa, along with its shiny variant. There are a variety of Pocket Monsters available in wild encounters and raids, too.

The Lunar New Year event commemorates the real-life New Year's Day celebration based on the lunar calendar. 2024 celebrates the year of the dragon, following by the year of the rabbit in 2023.

We have gathered all the available information for Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed below for trainers to review and prepare for.

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed date & time

Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed takes place from Monday, February 5, 2024, at 10 am local time to Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed Drampa debut

Drampa makes its debut in Pokemon with the Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed event. The Placid Pokemon is a Gen VII dual-type Pocket Monster boasting a Normal and Dragon combination. During the event, it is available as a 3-star raid boss.

Trainers can also get their hands on Shiny Drampa during the event if they are lucky.

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed event bonuses

The event bonuses are as follows:

Increased chance for Lucky Pokémon in trades.

Increased chance to become Lucky Friends.

Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.

Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed wild encounters

The wild encounters with an increased spawn rate during the event are as follows:

Magikarp [shiny encounter available]

Dratini [shiny encounter available]

Shuckle [shiny encounter available]

Fennekin [shiny encounter available]

Skrelp [shiny encounter available]

Noibat [shiny encounter available]

Jangmo [lucky encounter]

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed raid bosses

The raid schedule during the event is as follows:

One-star raids

Dratini [shiny encounter available]

Deino [shiny encounter available]

Goomy [shiny encounter available]

Three-star raids

Druddigon [shiny encounter available]

Turtonator [shiny encounter available]

Drampa [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed Field Research task encounters and Timed Research

The Field Research task encounters for completed event-themed tasks are as follows:

Dratini [shiny encounter available]

Trapinch [shiny encounter available]

Swablu [shiny encounter available]

Gible [shiny encounter available]

Darumaka [shiny encounter available]

Druddigon [shiny encounter available]

Deino [shiny encounter available]

Skrelp [shiny encounter available]

Tyrunt [shiny encounter available]

Goomy [shiny encounter available]

Turtonator [shiny encounter available]

Drampa [shiny encounter available]

Trainers can also buy a paid Lunar New Year Timed Research for US$2.00 (or the same in players' local currency). Rewards include Stardust, XP, Lucky Eggs, and Pokemon encounters.

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed Global Challenge

Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed brings a Global Challenge where trainers around the world will have to throw 1,000,000,000 Nice Throws in total. This will unlock special bonuses for everyone to enjoy during the event.

