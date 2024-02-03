Pokemon GO Drampa raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Players may be wondering about what Drampa's weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO are as one of the last unreleased Pocket Monsters from the Alola region makes its debut in Niantic's mobile game during the Lunar New Year 2024 event. It will be available as a 3-star raid boss and one of the many Field Research task encounters.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about taking down Drampa.

Drampa weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO

Drampa is a Normal and Dragon-type Pocket Monster. This means its weaknesses are as follows:

Fighting

Ice

Fairy

Dragon

It also resists the following types of attacks:

Fire

Water

Electric

Grass

Ghost

As a 3-star raid boss, Drampa will have 19,748 CP and 3,600 HP. You have 180 seconds to take it down. It has a base Attack of 231 and a Defense of 164. Its Fast Attack options are Extrasensory and Dragon Breath, while Fly, Dragon Pulse, and Outrage are its Charged Attack options.

Best counters to Drampa in Pokemon GO

The best counters to Drampa in Pokemon GO are Fairy-types since they deal the most damage to it while taking the least damage from its Dragon-type attacks. That said, you can easily get by using attackers of any type that deal super effective damage to Drampa, as this is only a 3-star raid.

Best Fairy-type counters to Drampa

Shadow Gardevoir and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Recommended Megas

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Moonblast

Best Ice-type counters to Drampa

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud Slap and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow or regular Articuno with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Recommended Megas

Mega Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Blizzard

Best Fighting-type counters to Drampa

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Recommended Megas

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Mega Punny with Double Kick and Focus Blast

Best Dragon-type counters to Drampa

Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Salamance with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Latios with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Recommended Megas

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Drampa catch CP and shiny availability in Pokemon GO

Drampa in Pokemon GO can be encountered at 1,588 - 1,665 CP at level 20 without weather boosts once you successfully defeat it in raids. If the weather is Windy or Partly Cloudy, the Drampa encounter will have 1,985 - 2,085 CP at level 25.

Players will also be happy to know that encounters with Shiny Drampa in Pokemon GO will be available as soon as the critter is released.

