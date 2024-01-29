How to get Drampa in Pokemon GO and can it be shiny?

How can you get Drampa in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny? Plenty of trainers will ask these two questions as the Normal/Dragon-type creature from Generation VII arrives in the mobile title in just a few days. According to Niantic, Drampa is scheduled to be released on February 5, 2024, to kick off the Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed event.

During the festivities, Pokemon GO fans can look forward to finding Drampa in a few different ways. However, it's unclear how this 'mon will be available after the event concludes on February 11, 2024. Still, if you're hoping to find and catch Drampa in the mobile game or hunt for its shiny variant, it's a good idea to review the facts as they're known.

How to catch Drampa in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO players can catch Drampa in various ways during the Lunar New Year event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once it debuts on February 5, Drampa will be obtainable through different gameplay methods, and you can pursue multiple avenues to increase your chances of encountering this new arrival in Pokemon GO. The Lunar New Year event will heavily focus on Dragon-type Pokemon, so finding Drampa might require extra effort.

Nevertheless, you can find Drampa during the entirety of the event via the following gameplay:

3-Star Raids

Field Research Task Rewards

Paid Timed Research

3-Star Raids

For the Lunar New Year Event, Drampa will appear as a 3-star raid boss at gyms in Pokemon GO. If you battle the creature in a gym setting solo or with friends and defeat it, you can capture it in the post-raid encounter. To do so, it's highly advised to bring along creatures with moves that counter Drampa's Normal/Dragon-typing, mainly Pokemon with high CP.

As a Normal/Dragon-type, Drampa is weak to the following move types:

Fighting

Ice

Dragon

Fairy

All of the above types will deal 160% damage when they make contact with Drampa, and since it's a 3-star raid boss as opposed to a 5-star, you should be able to even beat it solo with strong enough Pokemon on your team. If you don't have hard hitters available, bringing along some friends in the raid doesn't hurt.

Field Research Tasks

In addition to raids, you can find Drampa during the upcoming Pokemon GO event by spinning Pokestops and finishing Field Research Tasks. The featured Dragon-types during the Lunar New Year event that can be found in the wild and raids will also be obtainable from completing Field Research, and this includes Drampa in addition to other catches like Dratini, Turtonator, Deino, Druddigon, and Gible.

Paid Timed Research

If you're willing to spend $2 or the equivalent in your country, you can purchase a ticket for the Lunar New Year event's Paid Timed Research. This research can be completed at your own pace until February 11, 2024, at 8:00 PM local time.

By completing tasks in this research questline, you can not only collect Stardust, XP, and Lucky Eggs but also gain extra encounters with event-themed Dragon-type Pokemon, including Drampa. This should be a great aid if you hope to snag a 100% IV Drampa in Pokemon GO before the event ends or if you need some extra candy to power up one you've already caught.

Can Drampa be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Drampa will be within reach in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you're curious about whether you'll be able to catch Drampa's shiny variant when it arrives, the answer is yes. Shiny Drampa will be made available in-game when its standard counterpart is released. Anywhere you can find Drampa during the Lunar New Year event, you'll also have a chance to find its shiny variant.

By taking on Field Research Tasks and raids and dropping a few dollars on the Timed Research questline, you should be able to find at least one shiny Drampa, if not more. The shiny appearance odds aren't clear at the moment. Still, since Drampa isn't a legendary or mythical Pokemon, diligent gameplay throughout this event should yield a few shiny Drampa along the way.

