What is the highest CP you can get in Pokemon GO?

Combat Power, or CP, is the total calculated score of a creature's stats in Pokemon GO. This means that the higher a creature's CP, the stronger they are. As such, many players strive to see just how strong of a monster they can find or train. However, with over 400 different creatures to catch, knowing which monsters to train can be a bit difficult.

Thankfully, some of the most powerful creatures players can find in the mobile game are easy to recognize, as most are either Mega Evolutions or Legendary Pokemon. So what is the highest possible Combat Power players can find in Pokemon GO, and how can they obtain it themselves?

What is the highest CP available in Pokemon GO?

Primal Kyogre as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The highest possible CP you can find in Pokemon GO is 6,672, which can only be obtained on Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre. These are the Primal Reversions for Groudon and Kyogre and function similarly to Mega Evolutions. You'll need a certain amount of Primal Energy to revert your creature for a limited time.

If you don't have access to these specific Legendary Pokemon or any Mega Evolutions, the best CP you can obtain is on a relatively common Normal-type, Slaking. Slaking is the fully-evolved form of Slakoth and has a monstrous maximum Combat Power score of 5,010. Unfortunately, this score is incredibly hard to get.

Of course, in order to reach this level of Combat Power, you will need an ample supply of candies for your creature and Stardust. Candies can easily be grinded for through walking with them assigned as your Buddy Pokemon. Stardust can be earned through a variety of methods, but the fastest way to get a lot of it is by catching wild Pokemon and completing tasks.

What are the most powerful Pokemon in Pokemon GO?

Regigigas as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Outside of Mega Evolutions and its equivalent, the three most powerful creatures in Pokemon GO in terms of their Combat Power score are Mewtwo, Regigigas, and Slaking. This may come as a surprise to those who participate in the game's competitive Battle League since Regigigas and Slaking are laughably bad in battle.

This is due to these creatures being incredibly nerfed by their abilities in the main series. As such, Niantic has given these creatures terrible movepools to retain their design intentions. However, these monsters do have some use as gym defenders thanks to their incredibly high Stamina stat, which allows them to stay at gyms for a longer duration.

If you take Megas into consideration, the three strongest Pokemon are Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre, and Mega Rayquaza. These are three of the newest additions to Pokemon GO's roster, so many players already have them. However, obtaining these creatures outside of their special events or raid circulation can be incredibly tedious since you have to use the Buddy Pokemon mechanic.