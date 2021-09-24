Is Slaking worth using in Pokemon GO?

A loafing Pokemon similar to Snorlax, Slaking has spent quite some time in Pokemon GO, having garnered notice specifically from having a massive CP ceiling.

Players with a newly-evolved Slaking may be curious about the Lazy Pokemon's applications in PvE and PvP battles in Pokemon GO. With such an impressive CP cap and formidable stats to match, one might think that Slaking would be a juggernaut in battle. The truth is that Slaking can be effective on defense in some situations, but it has one major flaw that keeps it from performing well on most forms of offense.

Pokemon GO: Slaking's Fast Move problem

Slaking has impressive stats, but its lack of a true Fast Move hurts it in conventional battles (Image via Niantic)

Slaking's biggest drawback in Pokemon GO is the sole Fast Move it can learn - the attack Yawn. This move is comparable to the move Splash but is worse in terms of energy generation, meaning that the only way Slaking can deal any real damage is through its Charge Moves. This hinders Slaking considerably, especially in PvP battles since opposing trainers will know to shield the only significant attack that Slaking has.

That isn't to say Slaking is useless, as it still has utility outside of Pokemon GO's Battle League in gym defenses. Due to the Pokemon's significant CP and stamina stats, it can turn a gym attack into a war of attrition. Slaking tends to have more time to power up its Charge Moves in gym defense, meaning it can get a few strikes of an attack like Play Rough on would-be gym invaders. However, Slaking doesn't serve much more use in PvP fights apart from being a nuisance. It can perform well against unshielded enemies if used in a Switch role. At the end of the day though, Slaking is a one-trick pony in PvP.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp If you’re so lazy that you don’t even want to finish reading this entire post, then Slaking, the Lazy Pokémon, is the #PokemonGOBuddy for you! 💁‍♂️ If you’re so lazy that you don’t even want to finish reading this entire post, then Slaking, the Lazy Pokémon, is the #PokemonGOBuddy for you! 💁‍♂️ https://t.co/LC8EH7SxEh

Slaking may have some applications in PvE battles, specifically Team GO Rocket grunt fights where shields aren't applied. If Slaking has the time to release its Charge Moves, it can still deal significant damage with them, but this is situational. Additionally, this tactic won't work well against Team GO Rocket's Leaders in Pokemon GO since they utilize their shields. Slaking can still hit hard with its Charge Moves once an opponent is unshielded, but many fights are decided well before then.

All in all, Slaking may seem like an enticing prospect, but its lack of a true Fast Move hamstrings its capabilities, as most will know that it can only deal damage in Pokemon GO through Charge Moves and will plan accordingly.

