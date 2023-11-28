5 best Dragon-type attackers in Pokemon GO

The Dragon-type category has many powerful Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO. This is the case for not just the mobile title, but also for other mainline games. With their introduction through Pokemon Red and Blue in 1996, this typing emerged and gradually became one of the widespread preferences for trainers.

From being widely used in competitive battle scenarios to being the best raid counters, many powerful attackers show extraordinary power. While most robust Dragon-types are Legendary or Pseudo Legendary creatures, a few have made it to the top without this status.

This article is all about the best of the best Dragon-type creatures currently available in the game, excluding Shadow and Mega forms.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Zekrom and four other best Dragon-type attackers in Pokemon GO

1) Rayquaza

Rayquaza (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

If this article included Shadow and Mega forms, Mega Rayquaza would rank at the number one position in Pokemon GO. Nonetheless, it still packs a punch without its Mega evolution form. It is a popular choice because it is the only monster that can learn Dragon Ascent. Though it is a Flying-type move, the creature best performs when trainers teach this move.

However, we are focusing on Rayquaza using Dragon-type moves. Trainers can use Dragon Tail as the Fast Move and Outrage as the Charged Move. How they want it to participate in the battle is a matter of choice. While its best attack sets dish out 22.80 damage per second (DPS), its Dragon-type move combination does 18.58.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move TDS TDO Rayquaza Dragon Tail Outrage 18.58 543.9

2) Palika

Palika (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Palika is a dual Water- and Dragon-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. It is the second-best option for trainers who want to use a non-Mega or non-Shadow Dragon-type powerhouse in fights.

Because of the dual typing, the Legendary resists Dragon-type’s major weakness, i.e., Ice-type attacks. This leverage gives Palika an advantage, and trainers only have to worry about the Dragon and Fairy-type moves.

This type is weak to its own type moves. So, until and unless Palkia doesn’t face Dragon-type, trainers are on the safe side. However, this doesn’t change the fact that it can’t perform against its own type of monsters. Indeed, it can take on Garchomp, Haxorus, Dragonite, and many other powerful creatures that have established their name in the Pokemon GO World.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move TDS TDO Palika Dragon Tail Draco Meter 18.04 587.5

3) Zekrom

Zekrom (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

From the design to the battle power, Zekrom has it all in Pokemon GO. Its best movesets, Dragon Breath and Fusion Bolt deal 19.19 DPS. If trainers use the hybrid build or go for the pure Dragon-type movesets, it deals significant damage and provides security against many robust creatures in the game.

It is only 0.01 DPS ahead of Reshiram, and the total damage out (TDO) is also slightly better. However, it seems like it doesn't make any difference, but a great trainer knows how to utilize the attacker for an advantage.

The thing that makes Zekrom an excellent fighter in Pokemon GO is its access to a wide variety of moves. The Charged Attack Outrage only uses 50 energy to deal 110 damage, while the Steel-type move, Fusion Bolt, takes 100 energy to inflict 100 damage.

This shows that the monster is a fast attacker and does significant damage. Although it cannot Mega evolve, its TDO is more remarkable in this listing.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move TDS TDO Zekrom Dragon Breath Outrage 17.65 609.0

4) Reshiram

Reshiram (Image via Niantic)

As of writing, Reshiram is the number one Dragon-type attacker of the Unova region in Pokemon GO. Maybe in the near future, it will be replaced by Kyurem’s Black and White variants as Unova’s best. It is a dual Dragon- and Fire-type Pocket Monster weak to Dragon-, Ground-, and Rock-type moves.

Reshiram's stats spread is attack-centric, meaning its power leans toward attacking rather than defending and tanking moves. Although it is a Dragon-type creature, its best Pokemon GO movesets, Fire Fang and Fusion Flare, do 19.50 DPS, both Fire-type attacks.

However, to do more in the battle, it has to switch to its Dragon-type moves and use Dragon Breath and Draco Meter for offense.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move TDS TDO Reshiram Dragon Breath Draco Meter 17.64 608.6

5) Dialga

Dialga (Image via Nianitc)

As a Dragon and Steel-type attacker, Dialga's DPS, TDO, and score ratio are identical to Reshiram’s in Pokemon GO. Not only that, but their best movesets are also the same. However, the differentiating factor is the former's access to Steel-type moves.

Since Steel is resistant to multiple Pokemon GO types and is the best elemental type in the title, Dialga has many more advantages. From taking less damage to being strong against pure Dragon-type weakness, it shows why it is a popular pick among trainers.

Dialga’s dual typing allows it to resist Fairy- and Ice-type moves in Pokemon GO. It only has to worry about Ground-type and STAB attacks from Dragon-types. Its tank power is pretty decent, its defense is proper, and with a good team, this Legendary can give other Dragon-type a taste of their own medicine with its own STAB moves.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move TDS TDO Dialga Dragon Breath Draco Meter 17.64 608.6