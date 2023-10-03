Pokemon GO Rayquaza PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Rayquaza, with Breaking Swipe and Dragon Ascent, is an absolute titan of a Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO. With the latter being a recently acquired exclusive move, this legendary monster has ascended to the upper tiers of the open Master League leaderboard. While it might not be the best attacker, Rayquaza is definitely worth consideration.

This article will look at the best moveset for Rayquaza in PvP and PvE. We will also give you an idea about the ideal counters for this legendary beast.

Best PvE moveset for Rayquaza in Pokemon GO

Mega Rayquaza, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Rayquaza

The best offensive PvE moveset for Rayquaza in Pokemon GO would feature Dragon Tail as the Fast move, with Outrage and Breaking Swipe as the Charged moves.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Rayquaza

Rayquaza is unviable in Pokemon Gyms because legendary Pocket Monsters cannot be left in Gyms. As a result, you won’t need a defensive PvE move for this legendary beast.

Is Rayquaza good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Rayquaza, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is one of, if not the best, Dragon-type beasts in this game. With its newly acquired move, Dragon Ascent, Rayquaza surpasses even Mewtwo with its hits.

This allows it to dominate over the Flying-type beasts as well. With Mega Rayquaza also in the offing, this Mega Monster is a cut above the rest. Not only does this Legendary look phenomenal, it also bears otherworldly power.

Best PvP moveset for Rayquaza in Pokemon GO

Rayquaza and Pikachu in GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Similar to PvE, assigning Dragon Tail as the Fast move, with Breaking Swipe and Dragon Ascent serving as Charged attacks, will be ideal for Rayquaza's PvP moveset.

Is Rayquaza good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Rayquaza in GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When discussing the Great and Ultra League formats of the GO Battle League, Rayquaza is more of a gimmick. With its stats severely bottlenecked by the Combat Power limitations in these Leagues, this Legendary will be largely outclassed by fellow Dragon-type attackers like Dragonite and Altaria.

However, the tables turn quickly when you unleash Rayquaza in the open Master League. Without any Combat Power limitations, this Pokemon can exhibit the full scale of its 284-point Attack stat.

Though it slacks on the bulk, you can still deal a lot of pressure with spammy Breaking Swipes and the all-powerful nuke that is Dragon Ascent.

All moves that Rayquaza can learn in Pokemon GO?

Rayquaza, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rayquaza is a dual Dragon- and Flying-type Pokemon, which makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Dragon

Ice

Rock

Fairy

It's resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fighting

Fire

Grass

Ground

Water

Rayquaza can learn the following moves in the game

Fast moves

Dragon Tail

Air Slash

Charged moves

Outrage

Aerial Ace

Ancient Power

Hurricane

Breaking Swipe

Dragon Ascent

Best counters for Rayquaza in Pokemon GO

Rayquaza, as seen in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Glalie

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Gardevoir

Galarian Darmanitan

Mega Latios

Mega Salamence

Mamoswine

Mega Latias

Glaceon

Mega Aerodactyl

Weavile

Jynx

Mewtwo

Mega Charizard X

Avalugg

Mega Sceptile

Kyurem

Hisuian Avalugg

Aurorus

Vaniluxe

Aside from these Pocket Monsters, there are a lot of other counters that perform well against Rayquaza.