Pokemon GO Rayquaza PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Rayquaza, with Breaking Swipe and Dragon Ascent, is an absolute titan of a Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO. With the latter being a recently acquired exclusive move, this legendary monster has ascended to the upper tiers of the open Master League leaderboard. While it might not be the best attacker, Rayquaza is definitely worth consideration.
This article will look at the best moveset for Rayquaza in PvP and PvE. We will also give you an idea about the ideal counters for this legendary beast.
Best PvE moveset for Rayquaza in Pokemon GO
Best offensive PvE moveset for Rayquaza
The best offensive PvE moveset for Rayquaza in Pokemon GO would feature Dragon Tail as the Fast move, with Outrage and Breaking Swipe as the Charged moves.
Best defensive PvE moveset for Rayquaza
Rayquaza is unviable in Pokemon Gyms because legendary Pocket Monsters cannot be left in Gyms. As a result, you won’t need a defensive PvE move for this legendary beast.
Is Rayquaza good in Pokemon GO PvE?
It is one of, if not the best, Dragon-type beasts in this game. With its newly acquired move, Dragon Ascent, Rayquaza surpasses even Mewtwo with its hits.
This allows it to dominate over the Flying-type beasts as well. With Mega Rayquaza also in the offing, this Mega Monster is a cut above the rest. Not only does this Legendary look phenomenal, it also bears otherworldly power.
Best PvP moveset for Rayquaza in Pokemon GO
Similar to PvE, assigning Dragon Tail as the Fast move, with Breaking Swipe and Dragon Ascent serving as Charged attacks, will be ideal for Rayquaza's PvP moveset.
Is Rayquaza good in Pokemon GO PvP?
When discussing the Great and Ultra League formats of the GO Battle League, Rayquaza is more of a gimmick. With its stats severely bottlenecked by the Combat Power limitations in these Leagues, this Legendary will be largely outclassed by fellow Dragon-type attackers like Dragonite and Altaria.
However, the tables turn quickly when you unleash Rayquaza in the open Master League. Without any Combat Power limitations, this Pokemon can exhibit the full scale of its 284-point Attack stat.
Though it slacks on the bulk, you can still deal a lot of pressure with spammy Breaking Swipes and the all-powerful nuke that is Dragon Ascent.
All moves that Rayquaza can learn in Pokemon GO?
Rayquaza is a dual Dragon- and Flying-type Pokemon, which makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:
- Dragon
- Ice
- Rock
- Fairy
It's resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Bug
- Fighting
- Fire
- Grass
- Ground
- Water
Rayquaza can learn the following moves in the game
Fast moves
- Dragon Tail
- Air Slash
Charged moves
- Outrage
- Aerial Ace
- Ancient Power
- Hurricane
- Breaking Swipe
- Dragon Ascent
Best counters for Rayquaza in Pokemon GO
- Mega Glalie
- Mega Abomasnow
- Mega Gardevoir
- Galarian Darmanitan
- Mega Latios
- Mega Salamence
- Mamoswine
- Mega Latias
- Glaceon
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Weavile
- Jynx
- Mewtwo
- Mega Charizard X
- Avalugg
- Mega Sceptile
- Kyurem
- Hisuian Avalugg
- Aurorus
- Vaniluxe
Aside from these Pocket Monsters, there are a lot of other counters that perform well against Rayquaza.