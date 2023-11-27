5 best Steel-type attackers in Pokemon GO

Steel-type Pokemon are quite popular in Pokemon GO as they generally have remarkable durability and attacking power. This type first debuted in the second generation of Pokemon mainline games and is recognized as one of the essential types due to their effectiveness in competitive battle scenarios.

To tell you how influential the Steel type is, both final contenders of the Pokemon GO World Championships 2023 match used it. While “itsAXN” used a Shadow Alolan Sandslash, “xXRubikMasterXx” used a Registeel. That said, here is the list of the five most useful Steel-type attackers in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Jirachi and four other Steel-type attackers in Pokemon GO

1) Shadow Metagross and regular Metagross

Metagross (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Metagross’s variations are a good choice for a Steel-type attacker in Pokemon GO. They show extraordinary power in multiple situations. From having the high score ratio in the game to topping Legendaries and Mythical creatures in terms of DPS, it exhibits why it is best for the battle. Metagross and its Shadow form’s biggest strength is their Steel and Psychic dual typing.

The dual type offers resistance against a major weakness of Steel-types, i.e., Fighting-type. Although one has to look out for the Fire and Ground-type counters, withstanding one type of attack is better than not resisting any at all.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash

2) Shadow Excadrill

Shadow Excadrill (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shadow Excadrill is a dual Steel- and Ground-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO. Of all 18 elemental types, it can resist 10 Pokemon GO type moves and is weak to Fighting-, Fire-, Ground-, and Water-type attacks. Its dual type is already a plus point, and on top of that, it gains extra advantage from its resistance.

The Shadow form of Exacdrill's best movesets has the third-highest DPS in the Steel-type category. It must unlock an Elite move to get this stunning upper-hand situation. Even if you currently don't have this move at your disposal, it can still do a lot more with its versatile move pool.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Excadrill Metal Claw Iron Head

3) Melmetal

Melmetal's food source is metal. (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The exciting fact about Pokemon GO’s Melmetal is that it becomes a solid attacker with an Electric-type attack as the Fast Move and a Steel-type attack as the Charged Move.

Despite being a pure Steel-type, it can’t access any moves except Thunder Shock. The developer may add new moves to buff this creature in the future. Nevertheless, the DPS of Melmetal is 16.09, with Jirachi ranking one step below it with 16.04.

Moreover, only with the difference of 0.05, the fighter is better at offense than the Mythical Pokemon. Although the DPS is 16.09 and the top attackers have more damage-dealing power, Melmetal’s high Defense and Stamina cover its shortcomings.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Melmetal Thunder Shock Double Iron Bash*

4) Jirachi

Jirachi (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Since we are looking at the Steel-type Pokemon’s offensive power in Pokemon GO, some Mythical and Legendary critters are a bit underwhelming. In Jirachi’s case, it has a max CP of 3691, 210 Attack, 210 Defense, and 225 Stamina. It is comparatively lower than the stats of the monsters mentioned above. Nevertheless, Jirachi has a balanced statistical spread.

While Jirachi’s Psychic-type makes it a versatile Pocket Monster, it dishes out fair damage per second compared to the Mega Aggron, Mega Scizor, and all Genesect’s forms. The creature can best perform when you teach it its best dual-type attacks.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Jirachi Confusion Doom Desire

5) Dialga

Dialga (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Originating from the Sinnoh region, Dialga sports attack-centric stats in Pokemon GO. It is one of the popular choices for the battle league and has versatile movesets. Not only does the Legendary have access to Steel-type moves, but it can also use the Dragon-type.

To create a robust hybrid build, you can teach Dialga Metal Claw as the Fast Move and Draco Meter as the Charged Move. Its CP can reach up to 4565, and compared to its Steel-type peers, it has impressive stats.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Dialga Metal Claw Iron Head