Pokemon GO Excadrill in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Excadrill was released in Pokemon GO during the Unova Unveiling event in September 2019. It can be easily obtained by feeding 50 Candy to Drilbur and triggering its evolution. The critter also received its Shadow form during the Halloween Team GO Rocket Takeover event in 2023. Despite not being a dominant force in any format of Pokemon GO battles, it has been an excellent, underrated pick in all spheres.

Players who get their hands on Excadrill in Pokemon GO, whether it's the Shadow form or the regular one, would want to know its best movesets in different situations, as well as the corresponding counters. This article will provide an overview of all these aspects.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What moves can Excadrill learn in Pokemon GO?

Excadrill in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Excadrill's Fast Attacks are:

Mud Shot

Mud-Slap

Metal Claw

Excadrill's Charged Attack options are:

Drill Run

Rock Slide

Iron Head

Scorching Sands

Earthquake

It is also important to note the Pocket Monster's elemental typing and stats before deciding its best moveset for different situations. Excadrill is a Steel and Ground-type, which means it gets the benefit of same-type-attack-bonus.

Excadrill has the following base stats: 255 Attack, 129 Defense, and 242 Stamina. This means the critter can dish out solid damage but isn't good at taking hits.

Best PvP moveset for Excadrill in Pokemon GO

The best moveset for Excadrill in trainer battles is as follows:

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Charged Attacks: Rock Slide and Drill Run

Mud Shot is one of the best Ground-type Fast Attacks in the game and deals 1.8 damage (STAB included). But its high energy generation rate of 4.5 energy per turn is what makes it so good.

With Mud Shot, Excadrill can reach both Drill Run and Rock Slide in five turns. The former deals 96 base damage, while the latter dishes out 75. The Rock-type coverage is excellent for dealing with Flying-type critters, who are virtually unaffected by Excadrill's remaining moves.

Note that if you build the Shadow version of Excadrill, you should use that instead since its damage output is multiplied by 1.2x. The Master League is Excadrill's playground, where it poses a great threat to powerhouses like Dialga, Metagross, Lugia, and Zekrom.

Best PvE moveset for Excadrill in Pokemon GO

Excadrill in the anime (Image via TPC)

Excadrill is one of the few Pocket Monsters in Nianitc's mobile game that can shine in both PvP and PvE settings. In the latter, it is an excellent Ground-type attacker in Gyms and raids.

The recommended moveset for Excadrill in PvE battles is as follows:

Fast Attack: Mud-Slap

Charged Attacks: Earthquake

Best counters to Excadrill in Pokemon GO

Being a Steel and Ground-type critter, Excadrill is weak to the following types:

Fighting

Ground

Fire

Water

In the Great League, this translates to a weakness to Medicham, Azumarill, Mandibuzz, Shadow Gligar, and Lickitung. In the Ultra League, Excadrill is vulnerable to Altered Forme Giratina, Trevenant, Obstagoon, Walrein, and Cresselia. In the Master League, its biggest adversaries are Origin Forme Giratina, Garchomp, Hero Forme Zacian, Mewtwo, and Gyarados.