How to get Furfrou (Heart Trim) in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

With the announcement of the Pokemon GO Carnival of Love, many players are wondering how to get Furfrou (Heart Trim) and whether it can be shiny. The design of this Normal-type Pokemon is inspired by the virtues of love and beauty. Furfrou comes in multiple forms, such as Dandy and Debutante. However, it is the Heart Trim form that's highly anticipated at the moment, since it will play a vital role in the upcoming event. During last year's Valentine's Day event, the developer debuted the shiny form of Furfrou, which was a captivating sight.

This article will guide you through the process of obtaining both forms of Heart Trim Furfrou in Niantic's mobile game. Heart Trim is one of the variants of Furfrou that cannot be encountered in the wild.

Pokemon GO: How to get Furfrou (Heart Trim)

Heart Trim Furfrou (Image via TPC)

During the Carnival of Love event, you must have an original Pokemon GO Furfrou to obtain the Heart Trim form. If you already have one, you can skip ahead to changing its form. However, if you don't, you have to find the original version first.

Once the event goes live, you will notice Pokemon like Oricorio, Flower Flabébé, and Luvdisc appearing on your screen. When you spot them, utilize the in-game Pokemon GO lure items to attract more wild Pokemon to your area. One of them is called the Lure Module, while the other is known as Incense.

Both guarantee attraction and can boost your performance in the Carnival of Love event. Lure Module can be activated by attaching it to a PokeStop, while Incense works when you use it on yourself. Chances are you will encounter a standard Frufrou and capture it, after which you can move on to obtaining the Heart Trim version. Follow these steps:

Head to your Pokemon Storage.

Search for Frufrou and click on it.

Click on the “Change Form” button.

Multiple versions will be displayed. Tap on the Heart Trim.

Spend 25 Candies and 10,000 Stardust.

It’s worth noting that you will have to collect the required amount of Pokemon GO Candy and Stardust before you can change a Frufrou to its Heart Trim form. Each time you change its form, you will require these resources.

How to get a Shiny Frufrou (Heart Trim) in Pokemon GO

Shiny Furfrou (Heart Trim) (Image via TPC)

Obtain a Shiny Frufrou and change its form to a Heart Trim. You will then have a Shiny Heart Trim Furfrou.

