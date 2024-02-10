Hisuian Decidueye vs Hisuian Samurott vs Hisuian Typhlosion: Which one should you pick in Pokemon GO?

With Hisuian Decidueye's Raid Day in Pokemon GO just around the corner, every available Hisuian starter is set to be available in the game. However, this development has brought up some questions in the mobile title's community. With three more starters to pick from, many players may not be sure who they should use.

Like every other creature in Pokemon GO, each of these Hisuian starters has its strengths and weaknesses. Having all the information about each Pocket Monster will make deciding which one to use much easier.

Here are the pros and cons of Hisuian Decidueye, Hisuian Samurott, and Hisuian Typhlosion.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Pros and cons of using Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Decidueye as seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

Hisuian Decidueye has the best balance of stamina and defense of all the Hisuian starters in Pokemon GO, making it more consistently tanky than the other choices. It also resists Ground-type damage, which is fairly common in the Great and Ultra tiers of the Battle League. Being a Fighting-type creature also helps it deal with Steel-type foes.

Sadly, these are the only benefits of using Hisuian Decidueye. The Pocket Monster lacks access to Frenzy Plant, and its secondary Fighting typing leaves it incredibly vulnerable to Flying-type attacks. It also has the lowest attack stat of the three Hisuian starters. As such, its standard Alolan form will be considerably better.

Pros and cons of using Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Samurott as seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

Hisuian Samurott boasts the most stamina of all the Hisuian starters in Pokemon GO. It also has strong coverage options and STAB damage with Water, Dark, and Bug-type attacks in both its Fast and Charged Attack movepool. Additionally, it has coverage against Grass-type creatures, thanks to its access to the Ice-type attack, Icy Wind.

However, Hisuian Samurott still lacks access to Hydro Cannon, which significantly cuts down on its potential damage output. While it does have ways to quickly generate energy, it lacks any hard-hitting Charged Attacks, making it better for applying shield pressure rather than for actually dealing damage early in a match.

Pros and cons of using Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Typhlosion as seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

Hisuian Typhlosion is the most offensively potent of the crew, sporting the highest attack stat of the bunch, as well as an incredible Fire- and Ghost-type combination. It also has the most resistances, even possessing a double resistance to Normal and Fighting-type attacks.

The only real downside of Hisuian Typhlosion is its lack of Blast Burn. It has all the Ghost-type attacks it could ever need with Hex and Shadow Ball, with great coverage in Wild Charge. Giving the creature this missing attack would make it an upgrade to the Johtonian evolution.

What Hisuian starter is the best in Pokemon GO?

Ultimately, the starter Pokemon players should use comes down to preference. In their current state, there is no real reason to use them over their established forms due to their lack of starter Signature Moves.

However, Hisuian Typhlosion shows the most potential of the bunch, with it possibly set to become a better Chandelure in the near future.