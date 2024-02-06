Pokemon GO Hisuian Decidueye raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Participants in Pokemon GO's Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day can tip the scales of victory by learning its best counters and weaknesses. Considering there are several to choose from, trainers should have plenty of options to help them defeat this Grass-type Hisui region starter Pokemon and catch it for their future battle teams, be they in the PvP or PvE arenas.

The good news is that as a 3-star raid boss, Hisuian Decidueye should hardly be an overly challenging opponent. With six total weaknesses, including a double weakness, this Grass/Fighting-type should be easily outmatched by the right counters, even if players don't have much support.

That said, this article covers all the counters for Hisuian Decidueye.

Pokemon GO Hisuian Decidueye counters

Hisuian Decidueye's Pokemon GO Raid Day takes place on February 11, 2024 (Image via Niantic)

As a Grass/Fighting-type species in Pokemon GO, Hisuian Decidueye has six total elemental type weaknesses, five of which deal super effective (160%) damage and one that exists as a double weakness that deals (256%) damage. The latter will be the go-to option for beating Hisuian Decidueye raids, but players shouldn't ignore the other super-effective types.

To deal massive damage to Hisuian Decidueye, strike it with moves of the following types:

Flying (256% damage)

Fairy (160%)

Fire (160%)

Ice (160%)

Poison (160%)

Psychic (160%)

Hisuian Decidueye also has six elements that it can resist damage to, so you'll want to avoid using the following move types:

Dark (62.5%)

Electric (62.5%)

Grass (62.5%)

Ground (62.5%)

Rock (62.5%)

Water (62.5%)

The recommended Pokemon counters to beat Hisuian Decidueye raids include:

Rayquaza

Moltres

Staraptor

Yveltal

Honchkrow

Unfezant

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Tornadus

Galarian Articuno

Mewtwo

Blaziken

Hisuian Braviary

Braviary

Galarian Moltres

Bombirdier

Charizard

Toucannon

Togekiss

Gardevoir

Best Mega Pokemon counters for Hisuian Decidueye raids in Pokemon GO

All things considered, Mega Pokemon are far from necessary to beat Hisuian Decidueye as a 3-star raid boss. Still, if trainers are in a hurry, they can use these megas to demolish the Grass/Fighting-type starter in short measure:

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Charizard X/Y

Mega Alakazam

Mega Latios/Latias

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Blaziken

Mega Sceptile

Mega Beedrill

Mega Altaria

What are the best moves to counter Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon GO?

The best options to beat Hisuian Decidueye will be Flying-type attacks regardless of whether they're Fast or Charged Moves. However, if those aren't available, there's nothing wrong with exploiting this starter Pokemon's other weaknesses.

Recommended moves to counter Hisuian Decidueye in raids

Fast Moves

Air Slash

Wing Attack

Gust

Peck

Extrasensory

Psycho Cut

Confusion

Fire Spin

Fire Fang

Poison Jab

Zen Headbutt

Charged Moves

Dragon Ascent

Sky Attack

Fly

Oblivion Wing

Brave Bird

Blast Burn

Aeroblast

Bleakwind Storm

Psystrike

Hurricane

Drill Peck

Psychic

Fusion Flare

Sludge Bomb

Overheat

Hisuian Decidueye's learnable moves in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

When it debuts during its Raid Day, Hisuian Decidueye will be able to learn the following moves:

Fast Moves

Psycho Cut

Magical Leaf

Charged Moves

Aerial Ace

Energy Ball

Aura Sphere

Trailblaze

Pokemon GO Hisuian Decidueye catch CP in raids

After beating Hisuian Decidueye in raids and reaching its capture encounter, the Pokemon will appear in the following Combat Power (CP) ranges depending on whether Weather Boost is in effect:

Weather Boosted: 1974 - 2069 CP in sunny or cloudy weather

Ordinary Weather: 1579 - 1655 CP in any other weather type

Can you beat Hisuian Decidueye solo in Pokemon GO raids?

Thanks to the fact that it's a 3-star raid boss and doesn't have the best base Defense stat (174), Hisuian Decidueye can be soloed. This is particularly true thanks to the fact that this raid boss has a double weakness to Flying-type moves, which should deal a ton of damage to it with plenty of time left on the raid clock to spare.

Aside from Hisuian Decidueye's Raid Day, there are also several other Pokemon GO events in February 2024.

Poll : Will you be raiding to beat Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon GO on February 11, 2024? Yes No 0 votes