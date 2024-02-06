Pokemon GO Hisuian Decidueye raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Participants in Pokemon GO's Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day can tip the scales of victory by learning its best counters and weaknesses. Considering there are several to choose from, trainers should have plenty of options to help them defeat this Grass-type Hisui region starter Pokemon and catch it for their future battle teams, be they in the PvP or PvE arenas.
The good news is that as a 3-star raid boss, Hisuian Decidueye should hardly be an overly challenging opponent. With six total weaknesses, including a double weakness, this Grass/Fighting-type should be easily outmatched by the right counters, even if players don't have much support.
That said, this article covers all the counters for Hisuian Decidueye.
Pokemon GO Hisuian Decidueye counters
As a Grass/Fighting-type species in Pokemon GO, Hisuian Decidueye has six total elemental type weaknesses, five of which deal super effective (160%) damage and one that exists as a double weakness that deals (256%) damage. The latter will be the go-to option for beating Hisuian Decidueye raids, but players shouldn't ignore the other super-effective types.
To deal massive damage to Hisuian Decidueye, strike it with moves of the following types:
- Flying (256% damage)
- Fairy (160%)
- Fire (160%)
- Ice (160%)
- Poison (160%)
- Psychic (160%)
Hisuian Decidueye also has six elements that it can resist damage to, so you'll want to avoid using the following move types:
- Dark (62.5%)
- Electric (62.5%)
- Grass (62.5%)
- Ground (62.5%)
- Rock (62.5%)
- Water (62.5%)
The recommended Pokemon counters to beat Hisuian Decidueye raids include:
- Rayquaza
- Moltres
- Staraptor
- Yveltal
- Honchkrow
- Unfezant
- Lugia
- Ho-Oh
- Tornadus
- Galarian Articuno
- Mewtwo
- Blaziken
- Hisuian Braviary
- Braviary
- Galarian Moltres
- Bombirdier
- Charizard
- Toucannon
- Togekiss
- Gardevoir
Best Mega Pokemon counters for Hisuian Decidueye raids in Pokemon GO
All things considered, Mega Pokemon are far from necessary to beat Hisuian Decidueye as a 3-star raid boss. Still, if trainers are in a hurry, they can use these megas to demolish the Grass/Fighting-type starter in short measure:
- Mega Rayquaza
- Mega Pidgeot
- Mega Charizard X/Y
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Latios/Latias
- Mega Gardevoir
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Sceptile
- Mega Beedrill
- Mega Altaria
What are the best moves to counter Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon GO?
The best options to beat Hisuian Decidueye will be Flying-type attacks regardless of whether they're Fast or Charged Moves. However, if those aren't available, there's nothing wrong with exploiting this starter Pokemon's other weaknesses.
Recommended moves to counter Hisuian Decidueye in raids
Fast Moves
- Air Slash
- Wing Attack
- Gust
- Peck
- Extrasensory
- Psycho Cut
- Confusion
- Fire Spin
- Fire Fang
- Poison Jab
- Zen Headbutt
Charged Moves
- Dragon Ascent
- Sky Attack
- Fly
- Oblivion Wing
- Brave Bird
- Blast Burn
- Aeroblast
- Bleakwind Storm
- Psystrike
- Hurricane
- Drill Peck
- Psychic
- Fusion Flare
- Sludge Bomb
- Overheat
Hisuian Decidueye's learnable moves in Pokemon GO
When it debuts during its Raid Day, Hisuian Decidueye will be able to learn the following moves:
Fast Moves
- Psycho Cut
- Magical Leaf
Charged Moves
- Aerial Ace
- Energy Ball
- Aura Sphere
- Trailblaze
Pokemon GO Hisuian Decidueye catch CP in raids
After beating Hisuian Decidueye in raids and reaching its capture encounter, the Pokemon will appear in the following Combat Power (CP) ranges depending on whether Weather Boost is in effect:
Weather Boosted: 1974 - 2069 CP in sunny or cloudy weather
Ordinary Weather: 1579 - 1655 CP in any other weather type
Can you beat Hisuian Decidueye solo in Pokemon GO raids?
Thanks to the fact that it's a 3-star raid boss and doesn't have the best base Defense stat (174), Hisuian Decidueye can be soloed. This is particularly true thanks to the fact that this raid boss has a double weakness to Flying-type moves, which should deal a ton of damage to it with plenty of time left on the raid clock to spare.
Aside from Hisuian Decidueye's Raid Day, there are also several other Pokemon GO events in February 2024.
