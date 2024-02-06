How to solo defeat Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Hisuian Decidueye's Raid event in Pokemon GO is just a few days away, as it is scheduled to take place on February 11, 2024. As such, you may be wondering if you will be able to defeat it by yourself. It should go without saying that attempting any raid solo is much harder than doing one with friends, with some high-level raids being downright impossible to defeat alone.

However, Hisuian Decidueye is available through the much easier Three-Star Raids rather than the Five-Star variety or any higher tier. With this in mind, taking it on solo will be considerably easier.

So, how can you complete these limited-time Hisuian Decidueye raids by yourself?

How to counter Hisuian Decidueyue in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Hisuian Decidueye is much different from the base Alolan form that most Pokemon GO fans are already familiar with.

The first major difference is in its typing. Rather than retaining its other form's Ghost secondary typing, Hisuian Decidueye exchanges it for a secondary Fighting typing. This works out poorly for the creature, as it gives it a highly exploitable weakness.

This particular pairing of elements leaves Decidueye ironically very vulnerable to Flying-type damage, despite being a bird itself. Since Pokemon GO is home to many powerful Flying-type creatures, players should have no issue constructing a team capable of taking Hisuian Decidueye out.

Here are some of the best counters you can use:

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Salamence

Tornadus

Dragonite

Zapdos

Moltres

Lugia

Can Decidueye be beaten solo in Pokemon GO?

Hisuian Decidueye as seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

Since Decidueye sports fairly low defensive stats and a common x4 weakness, you should be able to take it out with minimal effort, assuming you have the right team for the job. Lugia or Dragonite will make for a solid lead, thanks to their high tanking stats, and most Mega species recommended for this fight also have some decent bulk.

Hisuian Decidueye also has no moves that can hit Flying-type creatures for super-effective damage. Since a majority of this Pocket Monster's attacks are of the Grass typing, many Flying-type picks will resist damage from Hisuian Decidueye rather than being hit neutrally by it. This makes them the best type for tanking in this Raid Battle.

Can Hisuian Decidueye be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Niantic has confirmed on the official Pokemon GO website that Hisuian Decidueye can be found in its shiny variant during its raid event. This means that you can find a Shiny Hisuian Decidueye on the same day it debuts if you get lucky enough.

Niantic has also stated that Hisuian Decidueye will have an increased rate of appearing in its shiny form during this event. An exact rate has not been announced, so it may be safe to assume that it will have the same shiny chances as Five-Star Raid Bosses, which is around 1 in 20.