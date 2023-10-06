Pokemon Flying type: Strength, weakness, best moves, and more

The Pokemon franchise has various elemental types of Pocket Monsters, and Flying-type are the rulers of the skies. They were introduced in 1996, and as of this writing, the total number of critters sharing this type is 132.

Among the numerous monsters that carry this typing, not all of them are strong. Some are exceptionally powerful and capable of Mega evolving, while others are just useful and may need to be more robust to perform in high-tier battles.

The meta is constantly changing; some Flying-type picks that were potent in the past may not remain the same forever.

This article will discuss everything you need to know about the Flying-type critters.

Pokemon Flying-type strengths

Thundurus as it appears in-game (Image via TPC)

There are only four solo and 128 dual Flying-type Pokemon. Since nearly every Pocket Monster sharing this typing possesses Flying as their secondary type, they need primary typing to make them robust.

For instance, Charizard is a dual Fire and Flying-type monster capable of significantly damaging enemies.

Flying-type moves that deal super-effective damage:

Grass

Fighting

Bug

Flying-type attacks that do half damage:

Electric

Rock

Steel

Indeed, you will gain an advantageous position when facing the above-mentioned elemental types. Flying-type Pocket Monster will resist the following attacks:

Fighting

Bug

Grass

Notably, the Ground-type moves don’t damage the Flying-type much because they are immune to them.

Pokemon Flying-type weaknesses

Flying-type creatures can’t withstand super-effective damage from the following types:

Electric

Ice

Rock

Strongest Flying-type Pokemon

Bombirdier is a dual Flying and Dark-type Pocket Monster (Image via TPC)

The meta undergoes periodic shifts now and then, which in turn alters the overall Pokemon competitive landscape. This happens when the franchise introduces new Flying-type entities. As a result of these changes, some may ascend in the rankings, while others may derank on the list of formidable powerhouses.

Here is the list of the strongest Flying-type based on the current VGC format.

Bombirdier

Kilowattrel

Gliscor

Corviknight

Flamigo

Talonflame

Gyarados

Togekiss

Monsters that previously excelled in stats might not deliver the expected results anymore because the nature of the metagame is ever-changing.

Strongest Flying-type moves

Rayquaza knows Dragon Ascent move (Image via TPC)

Not every Flying-type attack causes substantial harm to opponents. The most powerful ones are those capable of dealing massive damage, including status effects, improving battle performance, and much more. With these considerations in mind, you can pick the top choices among the current generation of Pokemon.

Hurricane: Base power of 110 Brave Bird: Base power of 120 Aeroblast: Base power of 100 Sky Attack: Base power of 140 Dragon Ascent: Base power of 120 Supersonic Skystrike: Base power of 250 Fly: Base power of 90 Oblivion Wing: Base power of 80 Air Slash: Base power of 75

Each Flying-type creature or move is important in its respective way. So, it’s crucial to understand their strengths and weaknesses to get the best results.