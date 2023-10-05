Pokemon Electric type: Strength, weakness, best moves, and more

Introduced in Pokemon Red and Blue in 1996, Electric-type became popular in the community due to its utility and advantage. So, learning about this type is necessary as it helps fans recognize its importance and drawbacks. Monsters of this type possess electricity power and are usually quicker than others. Thanks to their movesets, many of them can leave opponents paralyzed in the battle. Their resistance and vulnerability determine their reliability and utility in combat scenarios.

With the help of this article, you will get an overview of Electric-type’s strengths and weaknesses, along with the best Pokemon and moves of this type. This information about Electric-type will be helpful when facing or using them.

Pokemon Electric-type strengths

Pikachu and Zapdos as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

When it comes to type matchups, Electric-type Pocket Monster have several advantages. They are immune to paralysis, and their ability allows them to gain the upper hand in the battle. Instead of dishing out damage, abilities like Volt Absorb will enable them to heal when hit by an Electric-type move.

Electric-type moves deal super-effective damage to the following monster:

Water

Flying

Electric-type attacks do half damage to the following critter:

Grass

Electric

Dragon

With Electric-type attacks, you will be at a massive advantage when facing against the above-mentioned elemental types. Using a Pocket Monster of this type will resist the following moves:

Electric

Steel

Flying

Electric-type resistance and move effectiveness make it a great battle addition.

Pokemon Electric-type weaknesses

Electric-type Pocket Monsters take super-effective damage from the following elemental typings:

Ground

Strongest Electric-type Pokemon

Magnezone is one the strongest fighter (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon meta changes from time to time, and with the introduction of new Electric-type creatures, a shift occurs in the power balance. While some may rise in rank for this reason, others may rank lower in the list of the strongest. You can encounter multiple Electric-type entities; among them, the robust ones in the current meta of the VGC format are listed below.

Magnezone Regieleki Thundurus Luxray Zapdos Sandy Shocks Iron Hands Pawmot

Since the meta is ever-changing, the monsters that performed exceptionally well previously may not work as expected.

Strongest Electric-type moves

Here are ten potent Electric-type moves (Image via TPC)

Not all Electric-type moves inflict significant damage to opponents; the strongest are those that do a ton of damage, trigger status effects, increase battle efficiency, and many more. Considering these factors, here are the best options from the current Pocket Monster generation.

Thunderbolt: Base power of 90. Thunder: Base power of 110. Volt Switch: Base power of 70. Thunder Punch: Base power of 75. Wild Charge: Base power of 90. Zap Cannon: Base power of 120. Discharge: Base power of 80. Bolt Strike: Base power of 130. Thunder Fang: Base power of 65. Spark: Base power of 65.

Understanding Electric-type is crucial to getting the best result from a Pokemon or a move. Therefore, it would be wise to recognize its strengths and weaknesses.

Follow Sportskeeda for more content related to Pokemon.