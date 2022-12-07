5 strongest Electric-types and their best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

One of the best parts of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the variety of team-building options available. The games have over 300 creatures to battle, collect, and train, allowing players to build teams in virtually any way they see fit.

Electric-type Pokemon are some of the best creatures in the franchise. With just one weakness and the ability to use the paralysis status effect easily, these creatures can prove useful in battles and for catching wild Pokemon.

However, a few Electric-type Pokemon are much better in combat than others. So which of these species are the best in Scarlet and Violet?

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ampharos, Iron Hands, and 3 other strong Electric-Type Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Rotom

Rotom's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rotom, perhaps the most customizable Pokemon throughout the franchise, makes a return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The creature can be spotted outside the lighthouse overlooking Porto Marinada. Players can find it during nighttime hours.

Once trainers have caught their Rotom, they can head to the auction house and pick up the Rotom Catalog. This item allows the Pokemon to change forms.

A moveset of Volt Switch, Thunderbolt, Will-o-Wisp, and the Forme-exclusive attack (that changes with each appliance Rotom inhabits) provides excellent phasing, damage, and status control.

2) Ampharos

Ampharos' Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ampharos is a solid Electric-type option to add to one's party in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It has an abundance of coverage options, and its bulk is also a high selling point.

A moveset of Dragon Pulse, Power Gem, Thunderbolt, and Cotton Spore gives Ampharos a fair amount of coverage options and stat control. Cotton Spore is the only attack in the franchise to lower a stat by three stages.

3) Jolteon

Jolteon's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Jolteon's impressive attacking power and high speed allow it to make an immediate impact in a fight. For this reason, the Pokemon is an excellent choice for setting up support conditions like sun, rain, or defensive screens. It is also more than capable of dishing out harsh damage to its opponents.

With a moveset of Rain Dance, Thunder, Reflect, and Baby-Doll Eyes, Jolteon can set up conditions for a rain team, debuff the enemy, and lower their attacking power. It can then strike the opponent with a powerful bolt of thunder, with a moderate chance of leaving them paralyzed.

4) Iron Hands

Iron Hands' Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though it cannot be used in official ranked battles, Iron Hands is still an incredibly useful creature to have in one's collection in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It can be used in Tera Raid Battles as well as post-game challenges like the Academy Ace Tournament.

Iron Hands' best moveset includes Thunder Punch, Drain Punch, Heavy Slam, and Fake Out. With this moveset, the Pokemon is more than capable of dishing out powerful damage that can be amplified with the Punching Glove item in Electric Terrain.

5) Miraidon

Miraidon's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Miraidon is arguably the best possible Electric-type creature in Pokemon Violet. With its Hadron Engine signature ability, it receives a free Electric Terrain at the start of the battle, as well as a free Special Attack boost. Trainers can also give it Electric Seeds to get a Defense boost.

With a moveset of Parabolic Charge, Electro Drift, Dragon Pulse, and Volt Switch, Miraidon can deal potent damage to its opponents. Hadron Drive also gives it great utility in double battles, as Electric Terrain procs the Quark Drive ability that all Violet-exclusive Paradox Pokemon have.

While these Pokemon are great options in most situations, players should not be discouraged from experimenting with different team compositions.

